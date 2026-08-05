Corbel Capital Partners and Sea Pine Equity Partners Announce Investment in Executive Exteriors

Partnership will support new branch openings, sales-team expansion and strategic acquisitions, with founder and CEO Drake Gordon continuing to lead the company

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbel Capital Partners ("Corbel") and Sea Pine Equity Partners ("Sea Pine") announced their investment in Executive Exteriors ("Executive Exteriors" or the "Company"), a Texas-based provider of specialty roofing and exterior restoration services.

Founded in 2018 by Drake Gordon, Executive Exteriors provides specialty roofing, insurance-claim support and exterior restoration services to residential and commercial customers. The Company has built a differentiated reputation through its technical expertise, commitment to quality and ability to manage complex projects.

As part of the transaction, Gordon will retain a significant ownership stake and continue to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The partnership combines Executive Exteriors' established operating platform and industry expertise with the financial, strategic and operational resources of Corbel and Sea Pine.

The partnership will support continued investment in Executive Exteriors' people, technology and infrastructure to support new branch openings, sales-team expansion and acquisitions of complementary roofing and exterior-services businesses.

"Executive Exteriors has reached an exciting milestone in its evolution, and finding the right partners was every bit as important as finding the right capital," said Drake Gordon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Executive Exteriors. "From the beginning, our priority was building a true partnership that allows Executive Exteriors to remain founder-led while accelerating our long-term vision. Corbel and Sea Pine share our commitment to our people, our customers and our culture, and together we're investing in the next phase of growth while continuing to build on the foundation that got us here."

"Drake and his team have built a standout business with a strong reputation and meaningful runway to grow both organically and through acquisition," said Bill Hobbs, Managing Partner of Sea Pine Equity Partners. "We are proud to partner with Drake and Corbel to support the Company's next phase of growth and help build a leading platform in specialty roofing and exterior services."

"Executive Exteriors is an excellent example of the founder-led businesses Corbel seeks to support alongside experienced independent sponsors," said Sean McKelvey, Managing Director at Corbel Capital Partners. "Drake and his team have built an impressive business with a compelling service offering and a strong foundation for growth. We look forward to supporting the Company as it executes its growth strategy."

Aviara Partners served as exclusive placement agent for Sea Pine.

About Executive Exteriors

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, Executive Exteriors provides specialty roofing, insurance-claim support and exterior restoration services to residential and commercial customers.

For more information, visit www.exeext.com.

About Corbel Capital Partners

Corbel Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based independent investment firm that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower-middle-market businesses. Corbel partners with management teams, business owners and financial sponsors to create tailored capital solutions and support long-term value creation. Corbel manages more than $1 billion of institutional capital.

For more information, visit www.corbelcap.com.

About Sea Pine Equity Partners

Sea Pine Equity Partners is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on lower-middle-market service companies. Sea Pine partners with founders and management teams, providing capital and other resources to accelerate growth while preserving the existing culture. The firm invests across business, consumer, industrial, healthcare, and technology-enabled services.

For more information, visit www.seapineequity.com.

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SOURCE Corbel Capital Partners