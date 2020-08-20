Corcentric Recognized on Annual Inc. 5000 List for Tenth Time

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed Corcentric is No. 4,105 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

This marks the 10th year Corcentric has made the annual Inc. 5000 list and first time since 2015. The recognition comes on the heels of a major period of growth for the company driven by recent acquisitions of SourceOne, Determine and Netsend, as well as a strategic investment round from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount, to support global expansion efforts.

"It's always an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," commented Matt Clark, president and COO at Corcentric. "The investments we've made in our team and areas of expertise in recent years has paid immense dividends. It's apparent now more than ever why businesses need a comprehensive suite of solutions to manage their sourcing, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable."

Corcentric supports almost $500 billion of annual B2B commerce across more than 2,000 customers in manufacturing, transportation, wholesale/distribution, retail, healthcare, and financial services end markets.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a global provider of market-leading source-to-pay, order-to-cash, and fleet solutions. From the mid-market to Fortune 1000 businesses, Corcentric delivers technology, managed services, and strategic advisory focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. Corcentric was named a 2020 '50 Providers to Know' by Spend Matters, a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation 2019, and a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Source-To-Contract Suites, Q4 2019. Since 1996, thousands of companies have trusted Corcentric's expert team and its suite of world-class solutions to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Learn more at www.corcentric.com.

