Core Bank Receives Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics

OMAHA, Neb., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Bank has been named a recipient of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics, a prestigious honor recognizing organizations that demonstrate outstanding ethical business practices, leadership, and commitment to building trust within the communities they serve.

Presented annually by local Better Business Bureau chapters, the Torch Awards for Ethics celebrate businesses and nonprofits that exemplify integrity in all aspects of their operations. As a local award recipient, Core Bank will now advance to consideration for the International Torch Awards for Ethics, with winners to be announced this fall.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said John Sorrell, CEO and Chair of Core Bank. "Our commitment to ethics is built into how we operate every day. We reinforce it through ongoing training, leadership development, and practical discussions about real-world situations. We strive to be an organization our customers trust, our employees are proud to be part of, and our communities can rely on. That takes intention, consistency, and a shared commitment to Building Better every day."

Core Bank was anonymously nominated for the award and completed a rigorous application process centered on the BBB's "Four C's" framework:

Character – How leadership communicates and demonstrates integrity, ethical practices, and core values.

– How leadership communicates and demonstrates integrity, ethical practices, and core values. Culture – The environment created to build trust, empower employees, and maintain a healthy workplace.

– The environment created to build trust, empower employees, and maintain a healthy workplace. Customers – The honesty, transparency, and fairness demonstrated in every customer relationship.

– The honesty, transparency, and fairness demonstrated in every customer relationship. Community – The organization's philanthropic impact, volunteerism, and support of the communities it serves.

The application highlighted Core Bank's commitment to ethical decision-making through employee stories, customer experiences, online reviews, and data from the organization's Community Impact Report. Submitted examples included fraud prevention successes, support for small business growth, and helping customers achieve homeownership goals.

"The organizations we celebrate this year have set a clear standard for doing business the right way," said Josh Planos, Vice President of BBB Midwest Plains. "Their leadership in fostering ethical environments strengthens trust across our entire region."

Core Bank joins a distinguished group of businesses and organizations recognized by BBB Midwest Plains for demonstrating ethical leadership and a dedication to serving customers, employees, and communities with integrity.

Core Bank is a locally owned business-centric, community-focused financial institution committed to Building Better—through technology-forward solutions, high-performing operations, and an unwavering dedication to safety, soundness, and customer success. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Core Bank has five Midwest locations in the Omaha and Kansas City metros. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

Tami Matousek

Core Bank

[email protected]

402-898-3328

www.corebank.com

SOURCE Core Bank