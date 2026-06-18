CORe Inc. Launches IrukaDark, Super-Sub AI Assistant for Everyday Desktop Tasks

Shortcut-first desktop AI helps users understand information faster, reduce cognitive load, and work more smoothly alongside main AI tools.

TOKYO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CORe Inc. an AI connective company based in Japan, today announced the global launch of IrukaDark, a desktop-resident "Super-Sub AI" assistant designed to help users complete everyday computer tasks faster. Built for people who work across documents, browsers, chats, meetings, and business tools, IrukaDark stays on the desktop and can be activated instantly with a shortcut key.

IrukaDark Promotion Video Speed Speed IrukaDark: Super-Sub AI Assistant for Everyday Desktop Tasks Many AI features of IrukaDark

While many AI tools require users to switch tabs, upload files, or start a new chat, IrukaDark is built around speed and continuity. The assistant helps users process information already on their screen, including copied text, documents, articles, meeting notes, and task lists, while keeping their current workflow intact.

IrukaDark is not designed to replace long-running AI agents or autonomous coding tools. Instead, it works as a complementary Super-Sub AI that supports the human side of AI-powered work: understanding information faster, reducing cognitive load, organizing thoughts, and making quicker decisions while using main AI tools.

As AI agents become more capable, the bottleneck in AI-powered work is no longer only model performance. It is also the human ability to understand, organize, and act on information quickly. IrukaDark was created to support this layer of work, helping users keep up with increasingly powerful AI tools without adding extra complexity to their daily workflow.

"Most people do not stop using AI because it is not powerful enough. They stop because using AI takes too many steps, or because the surrounding information becomes too difficult to process quickly," said Masato Okuwaki, CEO of CORe Inc. "IrukaDark was created to make AI feel instant. It is a Super-Sub AI that helps people think and work faster alongside their main AI tools."

IrukaDark is designed for business professionals, marketers, engineers, writers, managers, and teams handling large volumes of routine information work. Common use cases include summarizing text, rewriting messages, checking documents, organizing meeting notes, creating task lists, and understanding unfamiliar information on screen.

CORe Inc. also plans to expand IrukaDark with additional utility features. Future roadmap items include opt-in PC activity recording that can automatically generate daily work reports, as well as AI adoption suggestions that analyze a user's computer workflow and recommend how AI could be introduced more effectively. Through these features, IrukaDark aims to become a practical layer between humans, desktop work, and AI agents.

The company also plans to make these utility features available at a more accessible price point than many main AI tools, helping more users benefit from AI in their daily work.

IrukaDark is now available globally. Users can learn more at https://irukadark.com/

Global Launch Bonus

To celebrate the global launch, new users can receive 5,000 credits by entering the bonus code below on the special code input screen after installing the IrukaDark app.

Bonus Code: BL2BAPSNE92G

About CORe Inc.

CORe Inc. is an AI connective company based in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 2017, the company develops AI products and solutions that help people and organizations use artificial intelligence more naturally in their daily workflows.

Media Contact:

Masato Okuwaki

CORe Inc.

Mobile: +81-80-1034-2024

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://irukadark.com/

Press Kit: https://irukadark.com/brand-assets

SOURCE CORe Inc.