Corero Network Security positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading DDoS Mitigation vendors.

Corero Network Security, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026.

Lokesh Biswal, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Corero Network Security is carving out a distinct position in DDoS mitigation by treating service availability as a real‑time, inline problem rather than a bulk scrubbing exercise. SmartWall ONE combines high‑capacity packet inspection with behavior‑based protection to stop zero‑day and multi‑vector attacks at the edge, while its hybrid integrations with providers like Akamai extend that resilience to cloud scale."

QKS Group defines DDoS Mitigation as a set of tools and techniques that secure websites, applications, networks, servers, and IP addresses by deflecting various types of DDoS attacks including volume-based, protocol, and application-layer attacks from the network connected to the internet. DDoS mitigation platforms detect and absorb attack traffic, enforce rate controls, and redirect malicious flows away from protected resources through a combination of behavioral analytics, threat intelligence, and automated countermeasure deployment operating across multiple network and application layers.

Corero Network Security differentiates in DDoS mitigation by being a true inline, always‑on packet‑inspection platform rather than a detect‑and‑divert or purely cloud‑scrubbing service, inspecting every packet at line rate from layer 3-7 with sub‑second response and ultra‑low latency. That matters because attacks are stopped directly in the network path before traffic is diverted or customers feel degradation, giving telcos, ISPs, hosting providers and enterprises 'business continuity' protection that is explicitly designed for environments where downtime is not an option.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation, 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Customers today expect more than protection, they expect confidence that their services will stay online no matter what," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "Being named a Leader and the only Emerging Innovator in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ reflects the trust our customers place in SmartWall ONE and CORE every day. We're proud of this recognition, and we remain focused on delivering the real-time protection organizations need to stay resilient."

Additional Resources:

About Corero Network Security:

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (LSE: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF).

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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SOURCE QKS Group