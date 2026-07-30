CORE's Ongoing Evolution: The Agency of the Future for Away-From-Home

Doubling Down on Operator Insights to Drive Growth in Changing Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Away-from-home channels have experienced dramatic changes in consumer demands and behaviors, leaving operators, manufacturers and distributors racing to catch up. CORE (formerly CORE Foodservice), a leading agency in away-from-home, has evolved accordingly, driving results in a dynamic new marketplace. To note its evolution, CORE has unveiled a new name and a new website, reflecting its broader capabilities and expertise, including expanded channels, AI support tools and industry-leading operator insights.

"We have grown with intention, expanding our solutions to meet the challenges our partners are facing and providing a one-stop shop for all of their needs," said Travis King, president, CORE. "Our bold new name and look better reflects who we are today and leads us into the future."

Along the way and amidst a complex economy, the agency has achieved year-over-year growth.

LEGACY ROOTS, INNOVATIVE VISION

Founded in 1981 as an independent California food broker, CORE's evolution has been continual, but most dramatic since joining Acosta Group in 2021. Over the past five years, CORE has brought San Franciso-based The Culinary Edge food consultancy into the organization, completed its Canadian footprint with a strategic acquisition, launched an adult beverage division and expanded its away-from-home channels, from retail/grocery perimeter to convenience.

"We identified the need to redefine our business to better meet and anticipate market demands," said King. "Our 'core' philosophy has not changed – we work side-by-side with our partners to ensure success – but we're bringing a much sharper, broader toolbox to the table."

The agency is developing multiple AI models that will benefit its clients, from context on consumer behaviors to associate training to consumption trends.

CORE has also launched an adult beverage division – the first in the industry to do so. "This was a natural extension of the work we've done in the beverage channel for decades," said King. "Now we can bring a team of culinarians and mixologists to operators, working independently or in tandem, consulting on menu development and LTOs and showcasing product usage across multiple dayparts and items to create new on-trend purchase drivers."

DEEPER OPERATOR INSIGHTS, CURATED FOR USE

Having a pulse on the away-from-home channel – on consumer decision drivers, operator pain points and economic impact on spending – is critical for operators and manufacturers. Even more important is having this powerful data synthesized and curated into key takeaways and applicable action steps.

Twice annually, The Culinary Edge releases its Pulse Report, revealing insights from operators across the country and telling a bigger story about what it all means.

The summer 2026 report reflects that while still important, operators' biggest concerns are not about labor or food costs. Instead, they're about traffic.

According to Graham Humphreys, president of The Culinary Edge, the industry is now operating in an "occasion economy." Consumers no longer think in channels or segments, but rather, in needs. Whether they're looking for a quick lunch, a solution to feed their family, an indulgence for themselves, or the best way to socialize with their friends, it's all about the need state, according to Humphreys. And the options are broader than they've ever been.

Consumers are spending a little less, Humphreys notes, but the bigger shift is that they're spending selectively and being much more deliberate about where they fulfill these occasions.

"Every occasion is an auction, and the future," said Humphreys, "is about winning the occasion."

"This deep dive into operator and consumer mindsets allows us to bring valuable insights to our clients, charting trends and anticipating the course for the future," said King. "It's a great example of how CORE brings an informed, integrated and holistic approach to a complicated, ever-changing business."

ABOUT CORE

CORE leads the away-from-home channel with sharp culinary instincts and disciplined commercial drive. Across North America, its data-driven teams match food, beverage, and non-food brands with the operators and distributors who put products on menus and keep them moving. The Culinary Edge (TCE), CORE's consulting arm, works behind the scenes with some of the most recognized chain restaurants. CORE and TCE are part of Acosta Group, a collective of retail, marketing, and foodservice agencies reimagining how people connect with brands. Learn more at winwithcore.com.

SOURCE CORE