Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Market to record USD 34.01 Mn growth | On-pump segment to generate maximum revenue | Technavio

Technavio analyzes the global coronary artery bypass grafting market by type (on-pump, off-pump, and minimally invasive surgery) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The on-pump segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the presence of a high number of hospitals with advanced facilities. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By region, North America will present significant growth opportunities for vendors over the forecast period. The region currently holds 40% of the global market share. Factors such as the presence of a well-equipped and well-established healthcare infrastructure, the availability of highly skilled medical professionals, and the presence of extensive healthcare insurance coverage are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing R&D expenditure of vendors, the high adoption of technologically advanced products, and the availability of less invasive treatment options are contributing to the growth of the coronary artery bypass grafting market in North America. However, the market will observe faster growth in APAC during the forecast period.

The US and Canada are the key markets for coronary artery bypass grafting in North America.

Get highlights on other key revenue-generating segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Download a Free Sample Report Now

The increasing prevalence of CVDs is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the coronary artery bypass grafting market during the forecast period. The prevalence of various heart diseases has been steadily rising across the world. For instance, according to a study, about 28.2 million adults in the US were diagnosed with heart diseases. Similarly, in 2016, nearly 4.35 million people in the US were diagnosed with aortic valve disease. The rising prevalence of such diseases is increasing the demand for cardiovascular restoration devices to treat damaged and diseased heart valves, which is driving the growth of the market.

In addition, the increasing geriatric population, the development of mitral valve restoration systems using tissue engineering, and high R&D investments and M&A activities will further accelerate the growth of the market in focus.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The global coronary artery bypass grafting market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous vendors. Vendors are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase the customer base, and grow market shares. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Abbott Laboratories

Aesculap Inc.

AtriCure Inc.

Aruga Technologies

Bentley InnoMed GmbH

BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG

Boston Scientific Corp.

Artivion Inc.

Genesee BioMedical Inc.

Getinge AB

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

KLS Martin Group

Medtronic Plc

Saphena Medical Inc.

Scanlan International Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

VasoPrep Surgical

Cook Medical LLC

Teleflex Inc.

Our full report offers a detailed study of the above-mentioned vendors and the key products offered by them. Request a Free Sample Report for Highlights

Related Reports:

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cardiovascular Medical Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 34.01 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Aesculap Inc., AtriCure Inc., Aruga Technologies, Bentley InnoMed GmbH, BIOTRONIK SE and Co KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Artivion Inc., Genesee BioMedical Inc., Getinge AB, Johnson and Johnson Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, KLS Martin Group, Medtronic Plc, Saphena Medical Inc., Scanlan International Inc., Stryker Corp., Terumo Corp., VasoPrep Surgical, Cook Medical LLC, and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

5.3 On-pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on On-pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on On-pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on On-pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on On-pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Off-pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Off-pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Off-pump - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Off-pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Off-pump - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Minimally invasive surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Minimally invasive surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Minimally invasive surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Minimally invasive surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Minimally invasive surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 90: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 93: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Genesee BioMedical Inc.

Exhibit 98: Genesee BioMedical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Genesee BioMedical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Genesee BioMedical Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Getinge AB

Exhibit 101: Getinge AB - Overview



Exhibit 102: Getinge AB - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Getinge AB - Key news



Exhibit 104: Getinge AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Getinge AB - Segment focus

10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 106: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 111: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 112: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 114: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Scanlan International Inc.

Exhibit 119: Scanlan International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Scanlan International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Scanlan International Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 122: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Terumo Corp.

Exhibit 127: Terumo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Terumo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Terumo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio