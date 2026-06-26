Corporate Compliance Insights Launches "Queering Compliance," a New Podcast Exploring the Experiences of LGBTQIA+ Professionals in Compliance and Ethics

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Compliance Insights (CCI), the leading independent source of news, analysis and thought leadership for compliance and ethics professionals, today announced the launch of Queering Compliance, a new podcast hosted by Editorial Director Jennifer Gaskin.

The series features candid conversations with LGBTQIA+ professionals working across compliance, ethics, risk, legal, governance and related disciplines, exploring the personal and professional journeys that have shaped their careers.

New podcast features candid conversations with LGBTQIA+ professionals working across compliance, ethics, risk, legal, governance and related disciplines.

Upcoming episodes will feature interviews with guests like Steph Holmes, director of compliance and ethics strategy at EQS Group, as well as exploration of topics like corporate sponsorship of Pride events and the impact of the late congressman Barney Frank.

Through conversations that are thoughtful, personal and often deeply revealing, Queering Compliance examines the intersection of identity, career, leadership and belonging in the modern workplace.

"Since its founding, Corporate Compliance Insights has been committed to providing a platform for new and emerging voices and for those willing to speak with courage," said Sarah Hadden, CEO and publisher of CCI. "The compliance profession is ultimately about people — their values, experiences and decisions. This podcast reflects our belief that there is tremendous value in listening to stories that too often go untold."

The launch comes at a time when conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion continue to evolve across the corporate landscape. While LGBTQIA+ stories are increasingly visible in many aspects of society, those perspectives remain less commonly heard within professional conversations about compliance, ethics and governance.

"Every queer person has a story. Every compliance professional has a story. This podcast exists where those stories meet," said Jennifer Gaskin, editorial director of Corporate Compliance Insights and host of Queering Compliance. "These conversations aren't just about identity; they're about resilience, leadership, authenticity, community and the experiences that shape how we show up in our professional lives. I'm honored that our guests are willing to share their stories."

The podcast expands CCI's growing portfolio of multimedia programming, which includes interviews, webinars, webcasts and podcasts focused on the issues, trends and people shaping the future of compliance and ethics.

New episodes of Queering Compliance will be released periodically and will be available through Corporate Compliance Insights and major podcast platforms.

About Corporate Compliance Insights

Corporate Compliance Insights (CCI) is the leading independent media platform serving compliance, ethics, risk and governance professionals worldwide. Through original reporting, expert analysis, podcasts, webinars and thought leadership, CCI provides practical insights and trusted perspectives on the issues shaping the profession.

For more information, visit www.corporatecomplianceinsights.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Hadden

CEO & Publisher

Corporate Compliance Insights

[email protected]

(214) 668-5503

SOURCE CCI Media Group LLC