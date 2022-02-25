Corporate E-learning Market to grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2025| Reduction in Employee Training Costs for Employers to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate e-learning market is set to grow by USD 37.80 billion from 2020 to 2025. Technavio report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 13%. The corporate e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extensive product development and enhancing their portfolios by adding solutions such as mobile learning, gamification, and microlearning modules to compete in the market. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Web-wide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. among others.

Corporate e-learning Market: Reduction in employee training cost for employers to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the corporate e-learning market is the reduction in employee training costs for employers. Organizations look for ways to cut down the operating cost and increase their profit. Employee training is one area where organizations spend significantly. e-learning helps organizations to reduce the cost associated with employee training. For instance, the Bank of Ireland is estimated to have reduced its L&D costs significantly after the adaptation of Learning zone, a corporate e-learning system. Such instances of a reduction in training cost encourage end-users to adopt corporate e-learning courses, thereby driving market growth.

Corporate E-learning Market: Rising adoption of cloud computing to be a major trend

The adoption of microlearning is one of the key trends supporting the corporate e-learning market share growth. Micro-learning deals with the use of bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities. The focus on personalization and adaptive learning is increasing the popularity of microlearning. In a fast-paced world with short attention spans of individuals, it becomes difficult to keep participants interested in training modules for longer durations. As a result, corporate e-learning vendors are moving from long-duration training courses to microlearning. The idea of microlearning is to help participants learn better and faster through short learning modules.

Corporate E-learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the corporate e-learning market by End-user (Services, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and Japan are the key markets for corporate e-learning in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The proliferation and adoption of the latest technologies in existing systems will facilitate the corporate e-learning market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
  • The corporate e-learning market share growth by the services segment will be significant for revenue generation. In the hospitality industry, employees must interact with customers very frequently. Today, customers demand a high level of service. Hence, employees must be well trained and well informed for the utmost customer satisfaction. Therefore, organizations in the hospitality industry have to train their employees on a regular basis to maintain service quality. This drives the demand for e-learning solutions due to their cost-effectiveness.

