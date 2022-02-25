Corporate E-learning Market to grow at a CAGR of 13% by 2025| Reduction in Employee Training Costs for Employers to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Feb 25, 2022, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate e-learning market is set to grow by USD 37.80 billion from 2020 to 2025. Technavio report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 13%. The corporate e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as extensive product development and enhancing their portfolios by adding solutions such as mobile learning, gamification, and microlearning modules to compete in the market. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Web-wide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. among others.
Corporate e-learning Market: Reduction in employee training cost for employers to drive growth
The key factor driving growth in the corporate e-learning market is the reduction in employee training costs for employers. Organizations look for ways to cut down the operating cost and increase their profit. Employee training is one area where organizations spend significantly. e-learning helps organizations to reduce the cost associated with employee training. For instance, the Bank of Ireland is estimated to have reduced its L&D costs significantly after the adaptation of Learning zone, a corporate e-learning system. Such instances of a reduction in training cost encourage end-users to adopt corporate e-learning courses, thereby driving market growth.
Corporate E-learning Market: Rising adoption of cloud computing to be a major trend
The adoption of microlearning is one of the key trends supporting the corporate e-learning market share growth. Micro-learning deals with the use of bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities. The focus on personalization and adaptive learning is increasing the popularity of microlearning. In a fast-paced world with short attention spans of individuals, it becomes difficult to keep participants interested in training modules for longer durations. As a result, corporate e-learning vendors are moving from long-duration training courses to microlearning. The idea of microlearning is to help participants learn better and faster through short learning modules.
Corporate E-learning Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the corporate e-learning market by End-user (Services, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others), Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and Japan are the key markets for corporate e-learning in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The proliferation and adoption of the latest technologies in existing systems will facilitate the corporate e-learning market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- The corporate e-learning market share growth by the services segment will be significant for revenue generation. In the hospitality industry, employees must interact with customers very frequently. Today, customers demand a high level of service. Hence, employees must be well trained and well informed for the utmost customer satisfaction. Therefore, organizations in the hospitality industry have to train their employees on a regular basis to maintain service quality. This drives the demand for e-learning solutions due to their cost-effectiveness.

Corporate E-learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 37.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

12.25

Performing market contribution

APAC at 40%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled
|
Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education services
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Operations
2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling
2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating
2.2.2.3 Delivery and support
2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating
2.2.3 Marketing and sales
2.2.4 Support activities
2.3.5 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by End User
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Services
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The services constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was others
Exhibit 15: Distribution Channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End User
Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user
5.3 Services- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 17: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 19: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 21 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 22: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.7 Market opportunity by
Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Deployment
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
Exhibit 26: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Deployment
Exhibit 27: Comparison by Deployment
6.3 On-Premise- Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 28: On Premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: On Premise - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.4 Cloud Based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 30: Cloud Based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Cloud Based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7. Customer landscape
Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
The regions covered in the report are:
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
North America ranked first as the largest market globally, while MEA accounted for the smallest market share in 2020
Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 36: APAC- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 41: Europe- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 44: Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 45: Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2020-2024 (%)
8.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 46: Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Reduction in employee training cost for employers
9.1.2 Increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets
9.1.3 Rising adoption of cloud computing
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 Designing e-learning course
9.2.2 Technological barriers in developing countries
9.2.3 Data security and privacy issues
Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Adoption of microlearning
9.3.2 Increased use of wearable gadgets
9.3.3 Mobile learning in developing countries
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
10.2 Landscape disruption
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Articulate Global Inc.
Exhibit 54: Articulate Global Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Articulate Global Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 56: Articulate Global Inc. - Key offerings
11.4 City and Guilds Group
Exhibit 57: City and Guilds Group - Overview
Exhibit 58: City and Guilds Group - Product and service
Exhibit 59: City and Guilds Group – Key news
Exhibit 60: City and Guilds Group - Key offerings
11.5 CommLab India
Exhibit 61: CommLab India - Overview
Exhibit 62: CommLab India - Product and service
Exhibit 63: CommLab India – Key news
Exhibit 64: CommLab India - Key offerings
11.6 D2L Corp.
Exhibit 65: D2L Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 66: D2L Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 67: D2L Corp. - Key offerings
11.7 Designing Digitally Inc.
Exhibit 68: Designing Digitally Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Designing Digitally Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 70: Designing Digitally Inc. - Key offerings
11.8 EI Design Pvt Ltd.
Exhibit 71: EI Design Pvt Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 72: EI Design Pvt Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 73: EI Design Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings
11.9 G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 74: G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 75: G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 76: G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
11.10 GP Strategies Corp.
Exhibit 77: GP Strategies Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 78: GP Strategies Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 79: GP Strategies Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 80: GP Strategies Corp. - Segment focus
11.11 PeopleFluent Holdings Corp.
Exhibit 81: PeopleFluent Holdings Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 82: PeopleFluent Holdings Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 83: PeopleFluent Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
11.12 Skillsoft Ltd.
Exhibit 84: Skillsoft Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 85: Skillsoft Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 86: Skillsoft Ltd. - Key offerings
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 90: Information sources
12.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
