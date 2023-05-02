Corporate m-learning market size to grow by USD 35.04 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing demand for skilled professionals in emerging technologies - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate m-learning market is set to grow by USD 35.04 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 18.35% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for skilled professionals in emerging technologies. Globalization and industrialization have led to a rapid rise in the adoption of emerging technologies such as AI and cloud computing across various industries. This has created a skill gap, which has urged many organizations to work toward training professionals in AI and cloud computing technologies. Also, the increased adoption of AI across enterprises has necessitated the demand for technical training. To capitalize on the growing demand, vendors are developing training modules. For instance, Global Knowledge Training offers AWS Cert Prep Toolkits to help IT professionals acquire certification in Amazon Web Services (AWS). The toolkit includes an authorized training course, an exam readiness workshop, and an exam voucher. All these factors drive the growth of the market. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with the historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate M-Learning Market 2023-2027

Corporate M-Learning Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trend – The integration of analytics in corporate m-learning is identified as the key trend in the market. The incorporation of analytics in corporate m-learning helps training providers identify if the learners benefit from the provided training materials. It enables trainers to identify gaps and take corrective measures to overcome flaws in the training model. Moreover, the use of analytics helps in predicting employees' performance and provides a customized m-learning experience, thereby increasing the retention rate. Many such benefits are increasing the use of analytics with m-learning, which is positively influencing market growth.

– The integration of analytics in corporate m-learning is identified as the key trend in the market. The incorporation of analytics in corporate m-learning helps training providers identify if the learners benefit from the provided training materials. It enables trainers to identify gaps and take corrective measures to overcome flaws in the training model. Moreover, the use of analytics helps in predicting employees' performance and provides a customized m-learning experience, thereby increasing the retention rate. Many such benefits are increasing the use of analytics with m-learning, which is positively influencing market growth. Challenge - Data security and privacy issues challenge the growth of the market. It requires the deployment of content support systems and learning management systems (LMS) to deliver corporate m-learning services. These systems store large volumes of company data related to processes and products, which are mined using analytics and machine-learning techniques. The stored data may contain confidential information, such as the procedure of making a product. Such information must be protected against potential misuse by hackers. This is one of the major concerns hindering the market growth.

Corporate M-Learning Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The corporate m-learning market is segmented by type (technical corporate M-learning and non-technical corporate M-learning), end-user (large organizations, small and medium-sized enterprises), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the technical corporate m-learning segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increase in the need for technical expertise in the field of information technology (IT), analytics, and others. The rising spending on technical training and the growing need for reskilling and transforming the existing workforce are other major factors driving the growth of the segment.

APAC will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the presence of a large population and the high adoption of smartphones, tablets, and other handheld devices. In addition, factors such as the robust growth of the manufacturing and financial sectors and increasing automation in the workplace are driving the growth of the corporate m-learning market in APAC.

The corporate m-learning market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Allen Interactions Inc.

Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

D2L Corp.

EdApp

Kallidus Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Learning Pool

Meridian Knowledge Solutions LLC

Promethean Ltd.

Qstream Inc.

SumTotal Systems LLC

Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Yarno

dominKnow Inc.

Higher Learning Technologies Corp.

Corporate M-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 35.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 17.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, India, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Allen Interactions Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., EdApp, Kallidus Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Learning Pool, Meridian Knowledge Solutions LLC, Promethean Ltd., Qstream Inc., SumTotal Systems LLC, Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Yarno, dominKnow Inc., and Higher Learning Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

