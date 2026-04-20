Corporate Sage Coach Rich Strilowich Announces Book and Coaching Program to Help Executives Bridge Their Spiritual Path and Purpose in their Corporate Career

BETHEL, Conn., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich Strilowich, Corporate Sage Coach and founder of StillPoint Coaching Services, announces the launch of two new resources for spiritually-inclined managers and executives: the Inner Sage Method, a 1:1 coaching program, and his international best-selling book, The Corporate SAGE: Gracefully Integrating Spirituality for Authentic Leadership. These resources help leaders restore purpose in their corporate careers without stepping away from them.

StillPoint Coaching

Strilowich addresses a challenge many managers face but rarely discuss. They feel called toward a deeper spiritual life yet remain financially tied to their corporate roles. Over time, this creates a disconnect between inner values and daily work responsibilities, often leading to frustration, lack of clarity, and reduced fulfillment.

The Inner Sage Method is built on the premise that the corporate career is not separate from the spiritual path. It is the spiritual path. Through structured 1:1 coaching, participants learn how to integrate spiritual awareness into leadership decisions, team interactions, and long-term career direction while continuing to perform effectively in their current roles.

Both the program and the book challenge the belief that spirituality conflicts with corporate performance. The Corporate SAGE: Gracefully Integrating Spirituality for Authentic Leadership offers practical tools and perspectives that help leaders see their spiritual grounding as a source of clarity, resilience, and influence within the workplace.

"Your corporate career is your spiritual path," says Strilowich. "I work with managers and executives to achieve exceptional business results where they are, while deepening their spiritual connection and purpose. You do not have to choose."

With over 40 years of corporate IT leadership, 30 years of personal spiritual practice, and 20 years of coaching experience, Strilowich brings a combined perspective that reflects both operational discipline and inner development.

To book a discovery call, visit stillpointcoach.com/book-a-call. To learn more about the book, visit stillpointcoach.com/book-page.

About StillPoint Coaching Services

StillPoint Coaching Services, founded by Rich Strilowich, supports spiritually-inclined managers and executives in bridging their spiritual path with their corporate career. Drawing on decades of leadership, spiritual practice, and coaching, Rich helps clients achieve business success while deepening purpose and meaning in their work. He is the international best-selling author of The Corporate SAGE: Gracefully Integrating Spirituality for Authentic Leadership.

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SOURCE StillPoint Coaching Services