Correll Law Firm Named No. 789 on 2026 Inc. 5000, Ranks No. 1 Personal Injury Law Firm in Virginia

Winchester-Based Firm Recognized for 460% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

WINCHESTER, Va., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Correll Law Firm today announced it has been ranked No. 789 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

Among law firms headquartered in Virginia appearing on this year's list, Correll Law Firm is the highest-ranked personal injury law firm. The recognition follows 460% revenue growth over the three-year period measured by Inc., from 2022 through 2025.

"This recognition reflects years of hard work by our entire team and the trust our clients place in us every day," said Beau Correll, founder of Correll Law Firm. "We have never focused on growth for growth's sake. We've focused on delivering exceptional results, treating every client like family and building a firm that people can count on when they need it most. It is incredibly rewarding to see that commitment recognized nationally."

Founded by former Virginia prosecutor Beau Correll, the firm has built its reputation representing individuals and families in serious personal injury matters throughout Virginia. The firm's continued growth has allowed it to expand both its team and its geographic reach. Earlier this year, Correll Law Firm also expanded its practice into neighboring West Virginia, enabling the firm to serve injury victims across an even broader region.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 was $100,000, and the minimum for 2025 was $2 million.

About Correll Law Firm

Correll Law Firm is a Virginia-based personal injury law firm founded by former prosecutor Beau Correll. Headquartered in Winchester, the firm represents individuals and families in matters involving car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice and other serious injury claims. In 2026, the firm expanded its practice into West Virginia, continuing its mission of providing experienced, client-focused legal representation throughout the region.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

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SOURCE Correll Law Firm