Corrugated Boxes Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $229.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.45%

The global corrugated boxes market size reached US$ 198.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 229.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.45% during 2022-2028.

Corrugated boxes are disposable containers manufactured by assembling three layers of corrugated cardboard sheets. They are lightweight, flexible, biodegradable, recyclable, and cost-efficient and help protect fragile products during transit. They remain intact when exposed to unfavorable conditions, such as moisture and sudden temperature change.

In addition, they help minimize the risk of microbiological contamination and enhance the shelf life of products. As a result, corrugated boxes find extensive applications in various industries for the effective packaging of products.

The increasing demand for convenient shipping and packaging boxes across different end-use industries, including electronics, healthcare, chemicals, logistics, and food and beverage (F&B), represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the expansion of the e-commerce sector and the rising reliance on online shopping platforms for purchasing different products are catalyzing the demand for corrugated boxes as they provide optimal safety from mechanical stress.

The corrugated boxes are capable of photorealistic image printing, which assists in effective marketing, creating brand awareness, and promoting products among global consumers.

Apart from this, the rising preference for innovative and sustainable packaging materials is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry players operating in the region.

Additionally, the increasing awareness among individuals about environmental hazards posed by non-biodegradable and plastic-based packaging materials is escalating the demand for corrugated boxes across the globe. Moreover, leading players are continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the sustainable properties, chemical resistance, and dimension stability of these boxes.

