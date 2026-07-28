The article outlines how manufacturers can align packaging design with product needs to ensure safer, more efficient shipping.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How do manufacturers choose the right corrugated packaging for a product?

HelloNation has published an article that answers this question by explaining how thoughtful packaging decisions help protect products while improving efficiency throughout the supply chain. The article features insights from Kyle Reger, Regional Sales Manager at Jamestown Container Companies in Rochester, New York, and examines the factors manufacturers should evaluate when selecting corrugated packaging.

Kyle Reger, Regional Sales Manager Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that effective corrugated packaging begins with understanding the product itself rather than simply selecting a box that appears to fit. Product weight, dimensions, shape, and fragility all influence the packaging design needed to balance product protection, material efficiency, and ease of handling during transportation. The article notes that evaluating these characteristics early helps manufacturers avoid unnecessary waste while providing appropriate protection.

The article describes how packaging should be designed with the product's complete journey in mind. Products often move through warehouses, distribution centers, transportation networks, and final delivery before reaching customers. Each stage creates different handling conditions, making it important for a corrugated box to withstand stacking, movement, and repeated handling without compromising the contents.

According to the article, product protection depends on selecting packaging that meets the product's demands. Heavier items may require stronger corrugated board grades and reinforced box structures to prevent crushing during storage or shipment. More delicate products may benefit from inserts, dividers, or cushioning that limit movement inside the package and reduce the chance of damage. The article explains that packaging designed specifically for the product often performs better than relying on additional materials alone.

The article also highlights the importance of considering storage conditions when selecting corrugated packaging. Products stored in refrigerated facilities, humid environments, or warehouses with changing temperatures may require materials that maintain their strength under those conditions. Long-term storage can present different challenges than products moving quickly through the supply chain, making environmental conditions an important part of packaging planning.

Shipping method is another key consideration discussed in the article. Products shipped directly to consumers often experience more handling than products transported on pallets between distribution centers. Parcel carriers, less-than-truckload shipments, and full truckload transportation each place different demands on a corrugated box. The article explains that matching packaging design to the expected shipping method can reduce damage while improving operational efficiency.

The HelloNation article also encourages manufacturers to periodically reevaluate their packaging as their businesses grow. Expanding product lines, increased production volumes, changing customer expectations, and evolving distribution networks can all create opportunities to improve packaging performance. Reviewing packaging regularly helps ensure it continues to meet operational needs without adding unnecessary complexity.

Material efficiency receives equal attention throughout the article. Rather than relying on additional fiber for strength, the article explains that effective packaging design uses the appropriate amount of material for each application. This approach can reduce waste, improve pallet utilization, simplify handling, and maintain dependable product protection throughout transportation.

The article concludes by emphasizing that packaging changes should be tested before full implementation. Evaluating packaging under realistic handling and transportation conditions provides valuable insights into performance and helps identify opportunities for improvement before products enter the marketplace. By considering product characteristics, storage conditions, shipping methods, and future business needs together, manufacturers can select corrugated packaging that provides reliable protection and supports efficient operations across the supply chain.

How to Choose the Right Corrugated Packaging for a Product features insights from Kyle Reger, a packaging expert in Rochester, New York, on HelloNation.

About Jamestown Container Companies

Jamestown Container Companies is a family-owned packaging manufacturer headquartered in Falconer, New York. Since 1956, the company has provided custom corrugated packaging, packaging supplies, displays, and contract packaging services to customers throughout the Great Lakes region. Jamestown Container Companies operates multiple facilities across New York and Ohio and is committed to delivering innovative, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible packaging solutions.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is America's Good News Network, a premier media platform built on the idea that good news travels faster when real people tell real stories. Through its community-focused publications and innovative "edvertising" approach, HelloNation delivers content that informs, inspires, and spotlights the leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation