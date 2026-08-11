Cortney Eisses named regional president of Kaiser Permanente in Colorado

From bedside nurse to regional president, Eisses brings 20-plus years of clinical and operational leadership to advance care for more Coloradans.

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has appointed Cortney Eisses as regional president of Kaiser Permanente in Colorado. Eisses has served as the region's interim president since February 2026, leading efforts to grow Kaiser Permanente's presence in Colorado.

Cortney Eisses

A proven health care leader with more than 2 decades of experience, Eisses joined Kaiser Permanente in 2003 and has built a distinguished career spanning front-line care, nursing leadership, and executive operations. From bedside caregiver to regional president, she has held a wide range of nursing and leadership roles in Colorado. As vice president of hospital and post-acute care in 2022, she led significant strategic efforts to improve affordability, quality, access, and the care experience.

Eisses assumes the role of regional president at a pivotal time for Kaiser Permanente in Colorado as the organization continues to invest in improving member convenience and access to high-quality health care, including new medical facilities, an expanded hospital network, and additional care options designed to serve more Coloradans.

"Cortney's extensive experience across care delivery and operations, combined with her unwavering commitment to our members, patients, and communities, makes her exceptionally well-positioned to lead Kaiser Permanente in Colorado," said Craig Albanese, MD, president, Integrated Care and Coverage, Kaiser Permanente. "She is an accomplished leader who will continue advancing high-quality, affordable care and an exceptional care experience for those we serve."

Eisses also is a strong advocate for community health. Under her leadership, Kaiser Permanente received the 2026 Mile High United Way Community Champion Award for Social Impact, recognizing the organization's contributions to improving the well-being of communities across Colorado.

She holds a Master of Science in strategic leadership in healthcare organizations from the University of Denver and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Seattle Pacific University.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.9 million members in 9 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

For more information, contact:

Hilary Costa

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaiser Permanente