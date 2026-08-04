Corundum Corp. Appoints Hidehiko Otake as Chief Operating Officer

New Appointment Reflects Strategic Importance of Pheno.AI Japan and the Human Phenotype Project to Corundum's Vision for the Future of Human Health

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corundum Corp., an international innovation group investing in discoveries that push the boundaries of science and technology to advance global human health and well-being, today announced the appointment of Hidehiko Otake as Chief Operating Officer. Having served as Chief Executive Officer of Corundum Systems Biology (CSB) since 2020, Otake will now oversee operations and strategic coordination across all Corundum entities. At the same time, he will lead the continued expansion of Pheno.AI Japan and the Japanese arm of the Human Phenotype Project (HPP).

The Human Phenotype Project is a large-scale, longitudinal deep-phenotyping cohort and biobank powered by Pheno.AI. Originating at the Weizmann Institute of Science, HPP is a landmark global initiative to help advance science and innovation across healthcare, biopharma and the life sciences. The study leverages artificial intelligence to draw critical insights from human health data across global populations, helping advance science and innovation.

Under Otake's leadership of CSB, Corundum was an early investor in Pheno.AI and played a central role in supporting its growth and the expansion of HPP into Japan. His appointment reflects the growing significance of Pheno.AI and HPP within the Corundum ecosystem. Through the Human Phenotype Project, Corundum is supporting the development of one of the world's deepest and most comprehensive human health datasets, generating insights designed to transform the understanding of health and facilitating the development of innovations that can alter the trajectory of disease.

"Otake-san has demonstrated exceptional leadership in building strategic partnerships and advancing innovative health programs that align with Corundum's long-term vision," said Yasushi Yamamoto, Founder and CEO of Corundum Corp. "His experience leading CSB and his deep involvement in the development of Pheno.AI Japan uniquely position him to guide collaboration across the Corundum ecosystem while advancing one of our highest strategic priorities."

As COO, Otake will work closely with leadership teams across Corundum's operating companies to support the group's mission to advance human health and vitality through scientific innovation.

"I am honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer of Corundum Corp. and to work even more closely with our teams and partners across the Corundum ecosystem," said Hidehiko Otake. "My priority will be to strengthen coordination across our businesses to support the transition from scientific discovery to real-world impact. I'm excited to accelerate the expansion of Pheno.AI Japan and the Human Phenotype Project, building the partnerships and operational foundation essential to advance this initiative."

Otake has over three decades of experience as a business executive, with particular expertise leading health-centered companies. Prior to joining Corundum, he served as founder and CEO of two start-up companies with St. Marianna University School of Medicine before joining Kantar Japan to lead marketing strategy projects for various FMCG companies as CEO.

About Corundum Corp.

Corundum Corp. empowers leading researchers, entrepreneurs, and innovators who are pushing the boundaries of science and technology to create real-world solutions that advance global human health and well-being. By bringing together exceptional talent in neuroscience, systems biology, and related disciplines from around the world, Corundum is driving a new era of discovery focused on understanding the interconnected ecosystems of the human body to unlock new approaches for treating complex diseases. Through its three innovation hubs – Corundum Systems Biology, Corundum Neuroscience and Corundum Convergence Institute – Corundum is investing in foundational science and translational innovation to uncover the biological connections that have the potential to transform medicine and improve the human condition.

For company updates and more information, follow Corundum on LinkedIn or visit https://corundum-corp.com.

Media Contact:

Danny Sudwarts

FINN Partners for Corundum

[email protected]

SOURCE Corundum Corp.