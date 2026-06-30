Corundum Systems Biology Supports Continued Expansion of the Human Phenotype Project in Japan

Collaboration with St. Marianna University School of Medicine Marks Start of Broader, More Diverse Recruitment and Furthers Goal of Implementing Preventive Healthcare

TOKYO, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corundum Systems Biology Inc. (CSB), a leading investment company dedicated to advancing life-changing systems biology solutions for human health and well-being, today announced it is supporting Pheno.AI Japan joint research initiative with St. Marianna University School of Medicine in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture. The support is part of CSB's ongoing commitment to the global expansion of the Human Phenotype Project (HPP). The initiative has begun recruiting project participants through its official website.

The new collaboration with St. Marianna University School of Medicine represents an important step in strengthening HPP's research and clinical infrastructure in Japan. As a leading medical institution with advanced clinical capabilities and extensive clinical expertise and research infrastructure, the university will contribute high-quality clinical expertise and data to support the project's research initiatives and future healthcare applications. The partnership will also give the HPP access to a diverse participant base for its next stage, representing Japan's expansive and varied population in order to gain a fuller picture that will inform the project's research goals more deeply.

HPP is a global deep-phenotyping initiative designed to enable disease prediction, early detection, and personalized medicine through the long-term collection and AI-driven analysis of multidimensional health data. By integrating diverse datasets, including genomic information, gut microbiome profiles, clinical records, and lifestyle data, HPP aims to generate actionable insights that can improve healthcare outcomes and extend healthy life expectancy worldwide.

"With insights from the HPP Japan cohort, we can build a digital twin, tailored and personalized to the Japanese population and capable of predicting health trajectories and future health. The actionable insights provided by this twin can guide the development of interventions to improve long-term population health," said Prof. Eran Segal, PhD, Co-founder of Pheno.AI and member of CSB's Scientific Advisory Board. "The continued support from CSB is integral for Pheno.AI's growth, with the financial investment, strategic advisory, and resource allocation enabling us to build this joint research project with St. Marianna University School of Medicine."

"This partnership combines the latest AI-based data analysis technologies from HPP with diverse, high-quality clinical data held by the hospital, allowing us to take a major step toward precisely understanding each individual's health status and implementing personalized medicine and preventive healthcare. Through this partnership, we have great expectations for contributing to the resolution of the social challenge of extending healthy life expectancy," Prof. Segal added.

The initiative aims to accelerate the development of next-generation healthcare approaches that combine clinical data with real-world lifestyle and biological information to better understand individual health trajectories. CSB, an early investor in Pheno.AI since the startup launched in 2022, is providing strategic support and resources for this next phase of the HPP initiative in Japan.

The cohort expansion into the Kanagawa Prefecture, within one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the world, allows the project to profile an even more diverse participant base of individuals, and incorporate a rich set of data layers and environmental influences, in order to build a high-resolution view of the key drivers behind health and disease to impact the way we approach and treat a wide range of conditions, a goal supported and shared by CSB.

"We are excited to support this new joint research venture between St. Marianna University School of Medicine and Pheno.AI Japan. This strong collaboration will establish a highly reliable data acquisition and research framework in Japan, building the foundations for social implementation of preventive healthcare," said Hidehiko Otake, CEO of Corundum Systems Biology and CEO of Pheno.AI Japan. "We are on a mission to understand and transform human health and wellbeing. This cohort expansion, enabling data-driven insights, will be critical to solving global health challenges."

About Corundum Systems Biology

Corundum Systems Biology (CSB) is dedicated to advancing breakthroughs in human health and well-being by supporting groundbreaking companies in the field of systems biology. Committed to the long-term success and impact of its portfolio companies, Corundum Systems Biology offers deep domain expertise, connections to a broad network of industry and scientific leaders, and access to unique sources of health data. For company updates and information, follow Corundum Systems Biology on LinkedIn or visit: https://www.csb.co.jp.

About Pheno.AI Japan

Pheno.AI Japan leads the Japanese expansion Human Phenotype Project (HPP), a global cohort study originating from the Weizmann Institute of Science. HPP is a research project that aims to predict and prevent disease and realize personalized medicine by collecting and analyzing long-term lifestyle and biological data from healthy individuals. The project collects multifaceted health data from healthy individuals aged 40 to 69 and is constructing a highly accurate AI-powered analytics platform. For more information, visit https://www.phenoai.jp/.

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SOURCE Corundum Systems Biology