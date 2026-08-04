Corvex Signs Multi-Year Agreement to Provide NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs

Expansion Funded Without Issuing Additional Equity

High-Density, Liquid-Cooled Capacity Commissioned in Approximately Two Weeks Inside an Existing Air-Cooled Facility

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvex, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE), an engineering-led AI computing platform specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads, today announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement to provide clusters of NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs connected with NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking to a leading AI company.

The deployment underscores Corvex's speed to value. Liquid-cooling retrofits of air-cooled data centers commonly take multiple quarters to bring online. Operating within an existing air-cooled facility, Corvex installed and commissioned high-density, liquid-cooled NVIDIA HGX B200 capacity approximately two weeks after the equipment arrived, without a facility rebuild or a move to a new site. A case study on the deployment, produced with Lenovo, can be found here.

The multi-year agreement expands on an earlier customer commitment and includes dedicated high-speed storage and CPUs. Corvex delivered the first portion of the cluster in the first quarter of 2026 and the remaining capacity was delivered in the second and third quarters.

Corvex is funding the expansion through a combination of debt financing, customer pre-payment, and cash on hand. Revenue for the transaction has been recognized throughout the year as portions of the cluster have been delivered, with full run-rate revenue starting midway through the current quarter.

"AI builders shouldn't have to choose between cutting-edge infrastructure and rapid deployment. They need both," said Seth Demsey, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Corvex, Inc. "Standing up liquid-cooled Blackwell capacity inside an air-cooled facility in roughly two weeks is an engineering accomplishment. We are continuously optimizing our processes to accelerate time-to-value in order to help customers adhere to their timelines and meet demand, which the industry is struggling with. Corvex is delivering secure, high-performance GPU infrastructure delivered on commercially competitive terms."

About Corvex, Inc.

Corvex, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE) is an AI cloud computing company specializing in GPU-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads. The company provides secure, scalable and cost-efficient compute resources through GPU-accelerated clusters, high-throughput storage and layered architecture engineered for reliability, performance and efficiency at scale. Corvex's product suite includes AI Factories and GPU Clusters, Confidential Computing, as well as the Corvex Token Factory, an inference platform currently in development. For more information, visit corvex.ai.

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SOURCE Corvex