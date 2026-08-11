COSI Hits 15 Emmy® Awards as Dr. B in 3 Expands Science Learning Beyond the Museum

The honors recognize COSI's continued commitment to delivering science learning beyond the museum and into homes, classrooms, and communities around the world.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) has earned two 2026 Emmy® Awards for its educational series Dr. B in 3, bringing the organization's total to 15 Emmy Awards, including 10 for the animated series.

The recognition comes as COSI continues to expand how it fulfills its mission to make science more accessible. Alongside its nationally recognized museum experiences, the organization has invested in educational media, national initiatives, workforce development programs, strategic partnerships, and public policy efforts that bring science learning to audiences wherever they are.

"This recognition is a tremendous honor for everyone who has helped bring Dr. B in 3 to life," said Dr. Frederic Bertley, President & CEO of COSI. "As a nonprofit science center, we are constantly asking ourselves how we can reach more people, remove more barriers to science education, and inspire curiosity beyond the walls of our museum. These awards affirm that meaningful science learning can happen anywhere, whether someone discovers it in our exhibits, in a classroom, or on a phone."

COSI's 2026 Emmy Award wins include:

Business/Consumer/Technology Category : Dr. B in 3: The Price of Progress (watch here)

: (watch here) Informational/Instructional Category: Dr. B in 3: Text Messaging 101 (watch here)

With this year's wins, Dr. B in 3 now accounts for 10 of COSI's 15 Emmy Awards, making it the organization's most decorated educational series.

Originally created to explain complex scientific ideas in just three minutes, Dr. B in 3 has become one of COSI's most recognized educational initiatives. The series uses animation, storytelling, and culturally relevant examples to explore topics ranging from consumer technology and climate science to space exploration and the science behind everyday life.

The series is one example of COSI's broader effort to expand access to STEAM education. Since 2020, it has distributed nearly 425,000 hands-on STEAM kits to students across more than 40 states and seven countries through its Learning Lunchbox program.

Through initiatives like the Boeing-supported HIVE Roadshows, COSI is connecting students with STEAM careers in communities across the country. The organization has also helped advance the bipartisan National STEM Week Act, reflecting its growing role in shaping science education beyond its physical campus.

"Every initiative we create starts with the same question: how do we make science more accessible?" added Dr. Bertley. "Whether that is through a YouTube series, a hands-on museum experience, a STEAM kit delivered to a student's home, or a national initiative that encourages more young people to explore STEAM, the goal is always the same. We are honored that the Academy has recognized one part of that work."

To explore Dr. B in 3, visit COSI's YouTube channel here. To learn more about COSI, visit www.cosi.org.

Media Contacts

Samantha Bryton

Griffin360

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Chad Thompson

COSI

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SOURCE Center of Science and Industry (COSI)