Cosmetic packaging market: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, key vendor analysis, leading countries, and market size and forecast 2023-2027

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cosmetic Packaging Market 2023-2027

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Cosmetic packaging market size & segmentation analysis

The cosmetic packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.71% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 21.06 billion. The cosmetic packaging market is segmented based on application, material, and geography.

Based on application, the cosmetic packaging market is segmented into skincare, hair care, makeup, and nail care.

Based on material, the market is segmented into glass, metal, and others.

Based on geography, the cosmetic packaging market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

Cosmetic packaging market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the cosmetic packaging market report are China, India, and others (APAC); US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and others (Middle East and Africa).

APAC will account for 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC can be attributed the increasing population in Asian countries, the increasing per capita income in the region, and the improving living standards.

will account for of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in APAC can be attributed the increasing population in Asian countries, the increasing per capita income in the region, and the improving living standards. Countries such as China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , and Indonesia are increasingly witnessing growth in their retail and manufacturing sectors. In the retail sector, the aesthetic appeal of the packaging of products attracts more customers. This is creating demand for packaging with attractive graphics for the products. Furthermore, the thriving e-commerce market, mainly the B2B and b2c segments, contributes to the growth of the market in the region. Therefore, the abovementioned factors will boost regional market growth during the forecast period. .

Cosmetic packaging market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on the cosmetic packaging market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The rising cosmetic and personal care spending is notably driving market growth. The rising cosmetic and personal care spending is the key reason for the growth of the market. The demand for organic and natural beauty products is estimated to witness substantial growth in demand during the forecast period. Additionally, South America and APAC are witnessing rising demand for cosmetic products due to the increasing disposable income of the population, which in turn, is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, augmented reality is one of the tools followed by cosmetic providers to increase their market presence. These tools allow end-users to try the products virtually through mobile apps such as Makeup Genius by LOreal. Hence, all the above-mentioned factors are driving the growth of the global cosmetic products market and thereby boosting the global market growth during the forecast period.

However, environmental challenges due to plastic packaging are major challenges impeding the market growth. Most cosmetic product manufacturers prefer plastic packaging as it is cheaper, offers more flexibility in designing the packaging of the product, and retains the quality of the end product for a longer period. However, there are several concerns over the disposal of various polymers used in plastic products, which is affecting the adoption of plastic packaging. Many countries are introducing norms for reducing plastic waste. For example, the UK government planned to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste, including food packaging, by 2042. Hence, such initiatives will hinder the global market growth during the forecast period.

Cosmetic packaging market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the cosmetic packaging market are AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd., Albea Services SAS, Altium Packaging LLC, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Cosmopak USA LLC, DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Blowpack Pvt. Ltd., HCP Packaging UK Ltd., Libo Cosmetics, Quadpack Industries SA, Rieke Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., Verescence France, and Vimal Plastics among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

Cosmetic Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A Packaging Group, AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd., Albea Services SAS, Altium Packaging LLC, Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Ball Corp., Berry Global Group Inc., Cosmopak USA LLC, DS Smith Plc, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Blowpack Pvt. Ltd., HCP Packaging UK Ltd., Libo Cosmetics, Quadpack Industries SA, Rieke Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., SKS Bottle and Packaging Inc., Verescence France, and Vimal Plastics Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cosmetic packaging market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cosmetic packaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Skin care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hair care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Makeup - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Makeup - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Makeup - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Makeup - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Makeup - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Nail care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Nail care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Nail care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Nail care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Nail care - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Material

7.3 Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Glass - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Glass - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Metal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Metal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A Packaging Group

Exhibit 120: A Packaging Group - Overview



Exhibit 121: A Packaging Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: A Packaging Group - Key offerings

12.4 AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: AG Poly Packs Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Albea Services SAS

Exhibit 126: Albea Services SAS - Overview



Exhibit 127: Albea Services SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Albea Services SAS - Key offerings

12.6 Altium Packaging LLC

Exhibit 129: Altium Packaging LLC - Overview



Exhibit 130: Altium Packaging LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Altium Packaging LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Amcor Plc

Exhibit 132: Amcor Plc - Overview



Exhibit 133: Amcor Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Amcor Plc - Key news



Exhibit 135: Amcor Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

12.8 AptarGroup Inc.

Exhibit 137: AptarGroup Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: AptarGroup Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: AptarGroup Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: AptarGroup Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Ball Corp.

Exhibit 141: Ball Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Ball Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Ball Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Ball Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Ball Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Berry Global Group Inc.

Exhibit 146: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 DS Smith Plc

Exhibit 151: DS Smith Plc - Overview



Exhibit 152: DS Smith Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 153: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Gerresheimer AG

Exhibit 155: Gerresheimer AG - Overview



Exhibit 156: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Gerresheimer AG - Key news



Exhibit 158: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus

12.13 HCP Packaging UK Ltd.

Exhibit 160: HCP Packaging UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: HCP Packaging UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: HCP Packaging UK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Libo Cosmetics

Exhibit 163: Libo Cosmetics - Overview



Exhibit 164: Libo Cosmetics - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Libo Cosmetics - Key offerings

12.15 Quadpack Industries SA

Exhibit 166: Quadpack Industries SA - Overview



Exhibit 167: Quadpack Industries SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Quadpack Industries SA - Key offerings

12.16 Silgan Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 169: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Vimal Plastics

Exhibit 173: Vimal Plastics - Overview



Exhibit 174: Vimal Plastics - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Vimal Plastics - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations



