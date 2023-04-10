Cosmetics products market size in Russia to grow by USD 1,008.27 million between 2022 and 2027; Skincare products segment to account for maximum market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Russia Cosmetics Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The size of the cosmetics products market in Russia is estimated to grow by USD 1,008.27 million between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (skincare products, haircare products, color cosmetics, and fragrances and deodorants), distribution channel (offline and online), and end-user (women and men). The market growth will be significant in the skincare products segment. The segment is driven by rising disposable income and increased awareness and consciousness about skincare among consumers. Other factors contributing to the segment's growth include product innovations and new product launches. For comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the sample report

Vendor Landscape

The cosmetics products market in Russia is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players providing cosmetic products. The market has a strong presence of premium and drugstore cosmetics products. Hence, the competitive intensity in the market is expected to remain steady during the forecast period. However, the strong trend of entering into alliances among vendors may lead the market toward higher consolidation during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Galderma SA - The company offers cosmetic products, such as face serum, skin oil, face cream, and gel, under their brand named TriLuma.

- The company offers cosmetic products, such as face serum, skin oil, face cream, and gel, under their brand named TriLuma. Giorgio Armani S.p.A . - The company offers cosmetic products such as makeup products, namely foundation, eyeliner, and lipstick, as well as skincare products such as face serum, gel, and eye and lip care.

- The company offers cosmetic products such as makeup products, namely foundation, eyeliner, and lipstick, as well as skincare products such as face serum, gel, and eye and lip care. Intermira - The company offers cosmetics products such as hair serum, body shower gel, cream, hand and foot cream, oral care products, makeup products, and fragrances.

- The company offers cosmetics products such as hair serum, body shower gel, cream, hand and foot cream, oral care products, makeup products, and fragrances. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - The company offers cosmetic products such as skin serums, skin lotions, nail care products, hair masks, and wrinkle creams.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers – The market is driven by factors such as the growing purchasing power of people aged 30-50 years. The per capita income levels of people of this age group have grown considerably worldwide. This has increased their spending power, which is increasing the demand for cosmetic skincare products. Middle-aged people experience aging-related anxiety because of extrinsic and intrinsic aging factors. External factors such as climatic conditions, pollution, stress, and an unhealthy diet have an adverse impact on the collagen and elastic fibers of the skin. In addition, intrinsic factors increase the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as hyperpigmentation. These factors have increased the demand for cosmetic products such as anti-aging creams and skincare lotions among consumers, which is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends – The increase in demand from the millennial population is identified as the key trend in the market. The spending on premium cosmetic brands among Millennials is increasing in Russia. In addition, the population segment is tech-savvy and is more likely to purchase specific grooming items, such as perfumes online, based on brand loyalty. Thus, many brands operating in the country are introducing innovative products to attract Millennials. The high spending power of Millennials has further encouraged vendors to focus on various strategies to increase sales. This trend is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Major Challenge – Growing price wars among market vendors will challenge the growth of the market. The market has several vendors that offer a wide range of cosmetic products for both skin and hair. The high growth potential in the market has attracted many new players to launch innovative products at discounted prices. This is compelling established players to reduce the prices of their premium offerings to compete with new players. As a result, the profit margins of established players are reduced, which is negatively affecting market growth.

Company Profiles

The report includes information on product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Ecocraft Cosmetics, Galderma SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Intermira, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., LOreal SA, Ltd. Liability Co. Arvitex, Malibu Health Products Ltd., Martiderm SL, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Natura Dream Ltd., Planeta Organica, Soap Co. Spivak, Splat LLC, Uriage USA, VALENTINO Spa, and Kering SA.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

The cosmetics market size is expected to increase by USD 78.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%. The market is segmented by type (skincare, hair care, makeup, fragrance, and others), end-user (women and men), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36%. The market is segmented by type (skincare, hair care, makeup, fragrance, and others), end-user (women and men), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, , , , and the and ). The cosmetics products market in France is expected to grow by USD 2.48 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.27%. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and product type (skincare products, haircare products, color cosmetics, and fragrances and deodorants).

Cosmetics Products Market In Russia Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,008.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.81 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ecocraft Cosmetics, Galderma SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Intermira, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., LOreal SA, Ltd. Liability Co. Arvitex, Malibu Health Products Ltd., Martiderm SL, Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Natura Dream Ltd., Planeta Organica, Soap Co. Spivak, Splat LLC, Uriage USA, VALENTINO Spa, and Kering SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

