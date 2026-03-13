Costa Rica Sees Rising Travel Demand as Travelers Seek Nature and Adventure-Focused Vacations

Tripmasters Reports Surge in Demand for Costa Rica Vacation Packages and Eco-Adventure Travel

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripmasters, a leading online travel company specializing in customizable multi-destination vacation packages, is reporting a significant surge in interest in Costa Rica vacation packages and nature-focused adventure travel.

In response to growing demand, the company is highlighting its curated collection of customizable itineraries along with introducing its Costa Rica–based concierge team, providing travelers with local support from the moment they book until their trip is complete.

Travelers searching for the best Costa Rica vacation packages can explore Tripmasters' full collection of itineraries here: Costa Rica Travel Deals

"Costa Rica proves that a small country can deliver an incredibly big travel experience," said Rafael Checa, CEO of Tripmasters, who also lives and works in Costa Rica's tourism sector. "In a single journey, travelers can go from Arenal Volcano adventures to the slower rhythm of pura vida. What makes that experience truly seamless is local expertise, which is why Tripmasters' Costa Rica-based concierge team supports travelers every step of the way."

Costa Rica Recognized as a Top Global Destination

According to Tico Times, Costa Rica recently earned second place in the Wanderlust Readers' Travel Awards, ranking among the most desirable countries to visit in the world.

This international recognition aligns with Tripmasters' internal travel data, which shows Costa Rica emerging as one of the most in-demand eco-tourism destinations, with demand rising more than 90% year-over-year between 2024 and 2025.

Featured Guided Itinerary

Adventures in Arenal and Monteverde Getaway is a guided vacation package that combines two of Costa Rica's most iconic natural regions.

Learn more about this itinerary: Arenal & Monteverde Adventure Package

Key Destinations Included

Arenal Volcano Region

Famous for dramatic volcanic landscapes

Natural hot springs and rainforest trails

Opportunities for wildlife viewing and adventure activities

Monteverde Cloud Forest

One of the world's most unique cloud forest ecosystems

Known for biodiversity and rare wildlife species

Popular for canopy walks, hanging bridges, and nature tours

Package Features

The guided itinerary allows travelers to experience Costa Rica through curated accommodations, transportation, and guided experiences.

Typical package inclusions include:

Local concierge support from Tripmasters' Costa Rica-based team throughout the entire travel experience, from booking to trip completion

Multi-destination itinerary across Costa Rica (& Beyond)

Curated hotel accommodations

Organized transfers between destinations

Guided nature and wildlife experiences

Flexible trip customization options

These packages are designed to simplify complex travel planning while allowing travelers to explore multiple regions in one seamless trip.

Media Contact: Stephanie Merrithew, Product/Marketing, [email protected]

A Company Rooted in Trust and Credibility

Founded in 1984, Tripmasters.com is a leader in customizable, multi-destination travel. With a pioneering online platform, Tripmasters empowers travelers to design flexible, personalized itineraries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, Canada, the Pacific, and beyond. Whether planning a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a luxury escape, customers can choose from thousands of destinations, mix and match flights, hotels, and activities, and build trips with up to 12 cities, all in one seamless booking process. Tripmasters combines the convenience of technology with expert customer support to deliver exceptional value and unforgettable travel experiences. Its long-standing credibility is supported by:

4.8-star average rating on Trustpilot

A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

IATA and ARC certifications

Flexible payment options, Affirm, PayPal, and major credit cards

Staggered payment plans designed to help travelers budget with confidence

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SOURCE Tripmasters