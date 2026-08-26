Costco Custom Cakes and Party Platters Now Available for Delivery on Instacart

Costco's beloved custom cakes and party platters, now available for delivery nationwide for the first time

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), a leading grocery technology company, today announced that for the first time, customers can order custom cakes and party platters from Costco on the Instacart marketplace and sameday.costco.com for delivery from warehouse locations nationwide.

The selection includes custom sheet cakes and 10-inch round cakes, along with sandwich platters, shrimp trays, fruit platters, and more. Cakes can be fully customized online and ordered in advance, making it easier than ever to plan for birthdays, celebrations, and gatherings of any size.

This new offering builds on Instacart's long-standing partnership with Costco and is powered by FoodStorm, Instacart's end-to-end order management technology for grocery perimeter departments. FoodStorm connects Costco's warehouse bakery and deli teams directly to online orders, making it possible to get custom cakes and party platters delivered for the first time.

"For nearly a decade, we've worked closely with Costco to expand the ways their members can shop online, and this is another exciting step in that partnership," said Ryan Hamburger, Chief Commercial Officer at Instacart. "We're proud to bring Costco's beloved made-to-order bakery and deli to sameday.costco.com and the Instacart marketplace - making delivery available for the first time and giving members even more ways to order for life's biggest celebrations."

Costco and Instacart have partnered since 2017, when they launched same-day delivery through the Instacart Marketplace. Since then, the companies have expanded their partnership to include Costco's same-day e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, Spain, and France - powered by Instacart's Storefront Pro technology – as well as EBT SNAP payment acceptance, alcohol delivery, flyers, a monthly $10 credit for Executive Members on eligible orders and the addition of Costco Business Centre in Canada.

For more information or to start shopping, visit sameday.costco.com and instacart.com/costco.

About Instacart

Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners-representing nearly 100,000 stores-to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI solutions, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

SOURCE Instacart