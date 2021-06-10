Costco to Feature Dogness Smart Pet Products in New Stores

PLANO, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco") will feature Dogness in its new Little Rock, AR and Moore, OK stores, with a larger scale rollout planned for October to prepare for the 2021 holiday season. The new stores, opening next month, will feature Dogness smart pet products including its Smart Treat Dispenser, Smart Water Fountain Plus and Smart Cam iPet Robot.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "We are excited to be further expanding our relationship with Costco, a valued partner. Costco will prominently feature several of our best-selling smart pet products, which will help further raise awareness and drive sales. This is an ideal partnership with extensive additional upside as we continue to outperform, expand to a larger scale and into more stores."

Featured Dogness Smart Pet Products Include:

Dogness Smart Treat Dispenser: Designed for reliable performance and ease of use, Dogness built-in variable distance treat dispensing allows owners to keep their pets guessing. Just fill the Dogness Smart CAM Treater with a pet's favorite treats and start rewarding! Featuring Wide-angle HD 2.4G WIFI Camera Night Vision, hassle-free cleaning and two-way audio, this active treat dispenser offers the latest in smart pet tech.

Designed for reliable performance and ease of use, Dogness built-in variable distance treat dispensing allows owners to keep their pets guessing. Just fill the Dogness Smart CAM Treater with a pet's favorite treats and start rewarding! Featuring Wide-angle HD 2.4G WIFI Camera Night Vision, hassle-free cleaning and two-way audio, this active treat dispenser offers the latest in smart pet tech. Dogness Smart Fountain Plus: Dogness sleek, easy to use smart pet fountains are a big hit, with high demand for 3.2L higher capacity model. The automatic flow of clean water removes foul odors and tastes that are all too common with traditional water bowls, while encouraging your pet to drink more.

Dogness sleek, easy to use smart pet fountains are a big hit, with high demand for 3.2L higher capacity model. The automatic flow of clean water removes foul odors and tastes that are all too common with traditional water bowls, while encouraging your pet to drink more. Smart Cam iPet Robot: The state-of-the-art Dogness Smart Cam iPet Robot boasts full 360 degree and view, built in HD camera, view and record functionality, two-way audio, a laser pointer for play and treat storage to reward great behavior. This is the ultimate in pet monitoring and safety, with extra long, 15-day battery standby.

About Dogness

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com .

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our cooperation with telecom companies to secure 4G coverage, our ability to meet development, production and shipping targets, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov . Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Dogness International Corporation

Related Links

www.dogness.com

