Costero Brokers Ltd. Hires Freddie Tyler as Vice President

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, recently hired Freddie Tyler as Vice President effective January 4, 2021. Tyler's responsibilities include growing the crisis management offerings including facultative, binder, treaty, and TRIA-wrap products.

Tyler received his bachelor's degree in Economics and Politics from the School of Oriental & African Studies, University of London, and his master's degree in International Security and Global Governance from Birkbeck College, University of London, as well as several diplomas. Tyler has an extensive background in insurance, working in the industry for 7 years. Most recently he was an Associate Director at Tysers Insurance Brokers (2017 to 2020).

"I am thrilled to be joining Costero at such a pivotal moment, and building-out the crisis management offering on a global scale," said Freddie Tyler, Vice President of Costero Brokers. "I very much look forward to working with the team, both in London and the wider Heffernan network."

"We are delighted with Freddie joining Costero and believe his expertise, experience, and market knowledge will provide clients with a much needed service into today's market place," said Nick Murrell, Executive Vice President of Costero Brokers. "As we continue to expand and grow we look to offer a bespoke service globally by making strategic hires."

About Costero Brokers Ltd.

Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, initially focused on property and professional lines. Costero Brokers Ltd. is now a multi-class focused Lloyd's of London broker and is looking to expand into additional specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com .

