Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program Drives Counter-UAS Procurement: VWAV, KTOS, PLTR, RCAT, ONDS

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — The Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program is now aiming to field more than 200,000 autonomous systems, Section 1709 of the FY25 NDAA has effectively banned foreign-manufactured drones from the U.S. market, and the 2026 U.S. defense budget is being discussed at roughly $1 trillion with proposals for FY2027 pushing toward $1.5 trillion.[1] Underneath the topline spend, one specific capability has accelerated from secondary priority to urgent requirement: counter-drone. The rapid proliferation of cheap, expendable aerial threats in Ukraine, the Red Sea, and across contested regions has rewritten the defense electronics procurement map. Air bases, critical infrastructure, naval vessels, and forward-deployed units all need the same thing — affordable, sensor-rich, AI-driven systems that can detect, classify, and neutralize hostile drones in real time. The companies positioned to capture that wave include VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), and Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS).

The structural tailwinds are unambiguous. The Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) passed $8 billion in net assets in early March, driven by institutional positioning into the drone and defense electronics cohort.[2] NATO allies have committed to spending between 2% and 3% of GDP on defense, with drone and counter-drone procurement explicitly named as priority lines. European defense pipelines for counter-UAS systems are measured in the billions. And on the regulatory side, the FCC's implementation of Section 1709 is creating a structural moat for domestic drone and counter-drone manufacturers that simply did not exist twelve months ago — every U.S. federal, state, and local agency is now on a compressed clock to replace non-compliant equipment with U.S.-made alternatives.

Key Takeaways

The Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program is now targeting more than 200,000 autonomous systems.

is now targeting more than 200,000 autonomous systems. Section 1709 of the FY25 NDAA effectively bans foreign-manufactured drones from the U.S. market, creating a structural moat for domestic manufacturers.

effectively bans foreign-manufactured drones from the U.S. market, creating a structural moat for domestic manufacturers. VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) is assembling a vertically integrated defense platform: ARGUS AI counter-drone, VARAN unmanned ground vehicle, SolarDrone Ltd. UAVs, and a 51% stake in C.M. Composite Materials (a supplier to Iron Dome and Barak 8).

is assembling a vertically integrated defense platform: ARGUS AI counter-drone, VARAN unmanned ground vehicle, SolarDrone Ltd. UAVs, and a 51% stake in C.M. Composite Materials (a supplier to Iron Dome and Barak 8). The 2026 U.S. defense budget is approaching $1 trillion, with FY2027 proposals pushing toward $1.5 trillion.

is approaching $1 trillion, with FY2027 proposals pushing toward $1.5 trillion. Comparable defense tech and counter-drone names include Kratos Defense (KTOS), Palantir (PLTR), Red Cat Holdings (RCAT), and Ondas Holdings (ONDS).

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) — ARGUS AI Counter-Drone, VARAN Unmanned Ground Vehicle, and a Composite Materials Stake in Israeli Missile Defense

VisionWave Holdings has spent the last twelve months systematically assembling a vertically integrated autonomous defense platform that maps directly onto the categories the Pentagon is actively procuring. At the center of the platform is ARGUS — the Company's AI-driven counter-drone system designed to detect and analyze aerial threats using RF-based sensing technologies. VisionWave has conducted pilot programs and live demonstrations with defense partners and announced a collaboration with SaverOne to integrate RF-based detection into defense systems. The Company has also stated its intention to pursue a multi-patent portfolio associated with the ARGUS initiative — a critical step in translating technology into defensible intellectual property that can be licensed or integrated into larger defense primes.

Beyond ARGUS, VisionWave has introduced the VARAN Unmanned Ground Vehicle platform — designed for surveillance, logistics, and security missions — and announced the PS500000 autonomous ground vehicle program. Through its wholly owned subsidiary SolarDrone Ltd., the Company has advanced multiple UAV initiatives including international discussions regarding wildfire mitigation, infrastructure monitoring, and environmental protection. SolarDrone was selected to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026, further validating its dual-use positioning.

The strategic anchor of VisionWave's 2026 plan is its definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling stake in C.M. Composite Materials — a certified Israeli manufacturer specializing in aerospace-grade composite materials whose structural assemblies are embedded in Israel's multi-layer missile defense architecture, including Iron Dome and the Barak 8 long-range air defense system developed jointly by Israel Aerospace Industries and India's Defense Research and Development Organization. C.M. signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the German defense market through the Bundeswehr and is advancing joint venture discussions in India through FBM Technologies. That is a rare combination: a U.S.-listed micro-cap with a direct line into two of the most critical active missile defense programs in the world, and an emerging manufacturing footprint across Germany and India.

VisionWave has also formed a joint venture with Boca Jom Ltd. in Israel to advance automated semiconductor design technologies, and established collaborations with PVML for secure AI infrastructure and Aiphex for technology ecosystem expansion. The Company entered into a $10 million Statement of Work supporting development of the QuantumSpeed computational acceleration platform designed to support high-performance computing environments required for advanced AI workloads — connecting the counter-drone thesis directly to the compute layer that makes real-time threat analysis possible.

For investors, the structural argument is that VisionWave is not a single-product company trying to win a single contract. It is assembling an integrated stack — ARGUS for counter-drone, VARAN for ground autonomy, SolarDrone for aerial payloads, and C.M. Composite Materials for hardened structural components — all at a market capitalization that does not yet reflect the sum of those parts.

CONTINUED… Read this and more on VisionWave at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/09/25/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-on-the-rise-in-2025-26/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) — The Unmanned Systems and Hypersonics Play That Is Redefining the Defense Growth Cohort

Kratos has become one of the most polarizing and most closely watched names in the defense sector, with shares up more than 200% over the trailing year and continued momentum into 2026 as the market digests the implications of a possible $1.5 trillion U.S. defense budget and an accelerating Pentagon focus on autonomous and unmanned systems.[3] The Company's portfolio spans unmanned aircraft, satellite communications, missile defense systems, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons, with its XQ-58 Valkyrie jet-powered unmanned aircraft serving as a flagship for low-cost, expendable tactical drone platforms. Kratos has also opened a 55,000-square-foot manufacturing facility dedicated to hypersonic systems — a structural expansion that moves it beyond pure drones into the next layer of missile defense and space applications. For investors looking for the clearest large-cap pure-play on the unmanned and hypersonic themes, KTOS remains the reference name.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) — The AI Operating System of the Modern Battlefield

Palantir sits at the software core of every modern defense and counter-drone workflow that relies on multi-sensor data fusion and real-time decision-making. The Company's partnerships with the U.S. Army, intelligence community, and allied forces have made its Gotham and Foundry platforms the default AI operating system for contested environment operations — and the Company's recent work with domestic drone manufacturers, including a well-publicized collaboration with Red Cat Holdings on GPS-denied navigation, has extended its footprint into the small-UAS stack. As counter-drone systems increasingly rely on AI-driven classification and response, Palantir is the software layer that most platforms are being built to integrate with.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) — The U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record

Red Cat Holdings has become one of the under-the-radar innovators in small UAS and counter-drone technology, anchored by its selection as the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance program of record.[4] The Company's ARACHNID family of platforms, Teal Drones short-range reconnaissance systems, and Flightwave Edge 130 tricopter give it a differentiated product line across multiple mission profiles, while the Blue Ops maritime division extends the platform into uncrewed surface vessels. Red Cat's U.S.-based manufacturing footprint positions it as one of the most direct beneficiaries of Section 1709 enforcement, with federal, state, and local agencies rapidly replacing foreign-manufactured drones with compliant domestic alternatives.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) — The Backbone of Autonomous Drone Communication

Ondas Holdings provides the secure wireless network layer that autonomous drone operations fundamentally depend on — a capability that becomes existential as counter-drone and drone-on-drone scenarios proliferate across defense and critical infrastructure applications. The Company's IronDrone platform enables secure, real-time drone operations for industrial, logistics, and military customers, and its business has been scaling into the broader drone infrastructure buildout. Revenue projections for 2028 reach upward of $150 million, driven by AI-powered drone fleets and the continuing expansion of U.S. military and commercial drone deployments that require hardened communications links.[5]

SOURCE: https://equity-insider.com/2025/09/25/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-on-the-rise-in-2025-26/

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is VisionWave's ARGUS counter-drone system? ARGUS is VisionWave's AI-driven counter-drone platform designed to detect and analyze aerial threats using RF-based sensing technologies. The Company has conducted pilot programs and live demonstrations with defense partners and announced a collaboration with SaverOne to integrate RF-based detection into defense systems.

What is SolarDrone Ltd? SolarDrone Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of VisionWave Holdings advancing multiple UAV initiatives including international discussions regarding wildfire mitigation, infrastructure monitoring, and environmental protection. SolarDrone was selected to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

Why is VisionWave acquiring C.M. Composite Materials? VisionWave entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 51% controlling stake in C.M. Composite Materials, a certified Israeli manufacturer of aerospace-grade composite materials whose structural assemblies are embedded in Israel's multi-layer missile defense architecture — including Iron Dome and the Barak 8 long-range air defense system.

What is Section 1709 and how does it affect VWAV? Section 1709 of the FY25 NDAA is a federal provision that, through FCC implementation, effectively bans foreign-manufactured drones from the U.S. market. The enforcement creates a structural moat for domestic drone and counter-drone manufacturers as federal, state, and local agencies race to replace non-compliant equipment with U.S.-made alternatives.

What is the VARAN Unmanned Ground Vehicle? VARAN is VisionWave's unmanned ground vehicle platform designed for surveillance, logistics, and security missions. It complements the Company's aerial and counter-drone capabilities as part of a broader autonomous defense stack.

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SOURCES:

ExoSwan, "Top Military Drone Stocks 2026: The End of Heavy Armor Doctrine" — https://exoswan.com/military-drone-stocks

The Motley Fool, "Best Drone Stocks to Buy in 2026 and How to Invest" — https://www.fool.com/investing/stock-market/market-sectors/industrials/drone-stocks/ Finviz, "5 Drone and Defense Stocks Catching Major Momentum in 2026" — https://finviz.com/news/280383/5-drone-and-defense-stocks-catching-major-momentum-in-2026 Investing.com, "5 Drone Stocks Poised for Liftoff in 2026" — https://www.investing.com/analysis/5-drone-stocks-poised-for-liftoff-in-2026-200672829 TradingKey, "Drone Stocks Poised for Liftoff in 2026" — https://www.tradingkey.com/analysis/stocks/us-stocks/261673656-drone-stocks-poised-for-liftoff-in-2026-tradingkey

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