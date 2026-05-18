Countryside Barns Launches Bold Company Rebrand Reflecting What Outdoor Living Looks Like

Illinois-based Portable Building Manufacturer Launches a Redesigned Digital Platform.

EUREKA, Ill., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Countryside Barns , a full-service shed and outdoor building company founded in Eureka, Illinois, in 2009, has launched a new company rebrand to their site and store locations. As of May 2026, Countryside Barns updated their company logo and website with new interactive features to better reach more homeowners.

Lofted Garden Shed

Founded in 2009, Countryside Barns is a family-owned, Illinois-based manufacturer specializing in custom and pre-built sheds, garages, cabins, and other outdoor structures designed to enhance homeowners' outdoor living spaces in the Midwest region. Led by owner Phil Braker, the company is known for its commitment to quality craftsmanship and customizable solutions tailored to the unique needs of homeowners.

Countryside Barns' rebrand marks a new era for the company, building on its strong foundation and commitment to delivering an improved customer experience. The new company logo, user-friendly search menu, interactive 360° shed views, and enhanced product images all reflect a focus on their growth. Countryside Barns continues to lead the shed-building industry with advanced, customizable tools like its shed design feature , making it easier than ever for homeowners to bring their vision to life.

From owner, Phil Braker,

"[the] rebrand was inspired by wanting to update our website with new content. We've added products and options, and really wanted to show this to our customers. Overall, we wanted to improve the customer experience and showcase more of the products we sell."

Together, the team at Countryside Barns is set up to continue delivering meaningful and measurable results for their customers. This rebranding is strategically guiding Countryside Barns towards continued growth while reinforcing its reputation as an industry leader in custom outdoor structures. Discover more about Countryside Barns' vision on their About Us page.

About Countryside Barns

Countryside Barns is an Illinois-based family-owned manufacturer specializing in handcrafted portable buildings, including sheds , garages , cabins , chicken coops , and other outdoor living structures . For more information, visit https://countrysidebarns.com/ .

Contact:

Countryside Barns

800.467.4614

414703@email4pr.com

https://countrysidebarns.com/

SOURCE Countryside Barns