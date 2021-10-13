Couplings Market Size to grow by USD 121.24 million |Growth of Lumbar Industry Boost Growth 17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is driven by the rising adoption of renewable energy and the growth of the global lumbar industry. However, the competitive pricing strategy adopted by low-cost Asian manufacturers will hamper the market.

The couplings market analysis includes segmentation based on product (elastomeric couplings, metallic couplings, mechanical couplings, and other couplings) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The couplings market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

AB SKF

ABB Ltd.

MECVEL Srl

Regal Beloit Corp.

Rexnord Corp.

Smiths Group Plc

The Carlyle Group Inc.

The Timken Co.

Tsubakimoto Chain Co.

Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA

Related Reports:

Flexible Shaft Couplings Market -The flexible shaft couplings market has the potential to grow by USD 198.09 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.20%. Download a free sample report now!

Industrial Gearbox Market -The industrial gearbox market size is expected to grow by USD 10.37 billion and record a CAGR of 4.63% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Couplings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 121.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -0.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB SKF, ABB Ltd., MECVEL Srl, Regal Beloit Corp., Rexnord Corp., Smiths Group Plc, The Carlyle Group Inc., The Timken Co., Tsubakimoto Chain Co., and Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

