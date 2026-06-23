Courtyard by Marriott Fort Myers at I-75 and Gulf Coast Town Center Unveils a Renewed Stay Experience in South Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott Fort Myers at I-75 and Gulf Coast Town Center is introducing a refreshed new chapter for the hotel following the completion of renovations, presenting an updated stay experience tailored to the pace of today's business and leisure traveler.

Courtyard by Marriott Fort Myers at I-75 and Gulf Coast Town Center

Set just off I-75 next to Bass Pro Shops and within walking distance of Gulf Coast Town Center, the 141-room hotel occupies one of the area's most connected locations for guests visiting South Fort Myers. From the property, travelers enjoy convenient access to Florida Gulf Coast University, Miromar Outlets, Hertz Arena, Southwest Florida International Airport, spring training venues, key employers and the beaches and islands that define the region's appeal.

Rather than simply modernizing the property, the renovation positions the hotel as a more polished and practical launch point for a wide range of stays - from corporate overnights and event-driven travel to shopping weekends and Florida getaways. The renewed hotel continues to pair Courtyard's signature functionality with amenities that matter most to guests, including complimentary Wi-Fi, 55-inch LCD televisions, a business center, a 24-hour fitness room, an outdoor pool, on-site laundry, The Bistro for breakfast, dinner and cocktails, and a complimentary airport shuttle.

The property's refreshed presentation also builds on the strength of its setting inside the Gulf Coast Town Center corridor, where dining, entertainment and retail are all close at hand. That positioning gives the hotel a competitive advantage for guests who want the convenience of an airport-area stay without sacrificing walkability or access to Fort Myers' broader lifestyle attractions.

"The completion in October 2025, of these renovations marks an important investment in the guest experience at Courtyard Fort Myers at I-75 and Gulf Coast Town Center," said hotel management.

For guests, the result is a hotel experience that feels more current, more efficient and more connected to the way people travel today. Whether the stay is centered around meetings, campus visits, sports, shopping or a weekend on the Gulf Coast, the renovated Courtyard offers a contemporary home base in Fort Myers.

Courtyard by Marriott Fort Myers at I-75 and Gulf Coast Town Center is located at 10050 Gulf Center Drive, Fort Myers, Florida 33913.

For reservations and additional information, visit marriott.com or call +1 239-332-4747.

SOURCE Courtyard by Marriott