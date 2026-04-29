Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2026 Results

ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has released its first quarter 2026 results. Please visit the Investors section of Cousins' website at www.cousins.com to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.

Cousins will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 30, 2026 to discuss its results. The phone number for the conference call is (800) 836-8184. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days at (888) 660-6345, passcode 49629#.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Cousins' website through the "Cousins Properties First Quarter Conference Call" link in the Investors section.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

CONTACT:

Roni Imbeaux

Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Cousins Properties

404-407-1104

[email protected]

SOURCE Cousins Properties