Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2026 Results
News provided byCousins Properties
Apr 29, 2026, 16:15 ET
ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has released its first quarter 2026 results. Please visit the Investors section of Cousins' website at www.cousins.com to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.
Cousins will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 30, 2026 to discuss its results. The phone number for the conference call is (800) 836-8184. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days at (888) 660-6345, passcode 49629#.
A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Cousins' website through the "Cousins Properties First Quarter Conference Call" link in the Investors section.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.
CONTACT:
Roni Imbeaux
Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Cousins Properties
404-407-1104
[email protected]
SOURCE Cousins Properties
Share this article