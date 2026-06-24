Coval Raises $28 Million Series A to Define Safety and Reliability for Autonomous Voice Agents

Trusted by Zoom, Deepgram, and other Fortune 500 companies, voice AI testing platform Coval brings enterprise-grade evaluation infrastructure to autonomous voice agents

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coval, the evaluation platform for voice AI, today announced a $28 million Series A round of financing led by Norwest with participation from Base10 Partners, Twilio Ventures and Y Combinator. This brings the total capital raised to $31 million since its launch in 2024.

Coval is the leading simulation, observability and labelling platform for AI voice and chat agents that allows enterprises to scale voice and chat AI agents. As Fortune 500 companies look to deploy voice AI and explore how it can change the paradigm for their businesses, Coval gives them the infrastructure to do it reliably and with confidence. The new funding will enable Coval to address the growing reliability and compliance challenges enterprises face as they deploy autonomous voice agents. Coval runs tens of millions of evaluations, and with this new capital, the company will expand its sales and solutions engineering teams to scale and meet this growing demand. Coval will also advance product capabilities including deeper simulation, new integrations, and enhanced human review and monitoring features.

"Every company is going to have a voice agent just like they have a mobile app or a web app. But today, most enterprises don't have the infrastructure to deploy these systems with confidence," said Brooke Hopkins, founder and CEO of Coval. "Coval gives teams the ability to simulate, monitor and continuously improve voice agents, so they can move from experimentation to reliable production at scale."

Coval's Full‑Stack Platform for the Entire Voice Agent Lifecycle

The voice recognition market is growing rapidly, with more than $7 billion invested in voice AI in the first quarter of 2026 alone and expectations that it will reach more than $20 billion by 2031.

Enterprises are rapidly adopting voice AI for customer service, sales, financial services and healthcare, but most still rely on manual QA processes that break under real‑world complexity and scale. Coval's platform empowers enterprises with a comprehensive testing and monitoring infrastructure for voice AI.

"Voice is going to be the number one interface for how humans interact with AI, and that shift creates an entirely new infrastructure layer for enterprises," said Scott Beechuk, partner at Norwest. "With her deep experience building evaluation systems for autonomous technologies at Waymo, Brooke is uniquely positioned to lead Coval in defining how companies deploy and scale voice agents reliably. She helped prove self-driving cars could work, and now she's tackling voice AI."

Unlike other evaluation tools that are built for developers, Coval is built to help teams across operations, QA, engineering and product collaborate and scale autonomous agents. Coval offers a full‑stack platform spanning the entire voice agent lifecycle, from pre‑deployment simulation and live production monitoring to human review and structured evaluation. Its architecture is purpose‑built for voice, audio processing and quality analysis, telephony latency, transcription error analysis and evaluation of agent workflows. The company's autonomous‑systems roots also set it apart, applying the simulation‑first discipline Hopkins developed at Waymo to bring production‑grade rigor to voice AI. Similar to self-driving cars, voice agents navigate the world autonomously by running models in parallel to listen (transcription), reason (LLMs) and speak (text-to-speech) in the same way that self-driving cars use perception, planning and controls to navigate the world. Testing between the two systems have similar parallels - simulation is critical for testing voice AI applications.

"Twilio's open, flexible, and model-agnostic infrastructure for the agentic era is driving the shift toward human-like voice AI agent experiences becoming the norm in customer engagement," said Andy O'Dower, VP, Field CTO at Twilio. "Trust is critical to scaling these experiences, and our investment in Coval reflects our conviction that comprehensive evaluation and testing tools, combined with a strong observability and reliability layer, are foundational to maintaining momentum in today's voice AI renaissance."

Coval automates voice AI agent testing to continuously improve evaluation accuracy. The platform enables enterprises to run probabilistic evaluations across millions of voice interactions. Companies like Zoom, along with more than 60 additional enterprises, rely on Coval to reduce manual QA processes by up to 30x and increase voice agent deployment times by up to 10x.

Companies Like Zoom and DeepgramTrust Coval to Deliver Better Voice AI Experiences

"Reliability and observability are a top priority for us at Zoom as voice AI moves into customer-facing production environments," said Ram Rajagopalan, Head of Product – CX AI at Zoom. "Coval gives Zoom's customers the ability to evaluate conversations systematically at scale, identify edge cases before they impact users, and move significantly faster with confidence."

"Voice agents introduce a new level of complexity compared to traditional software testing," said Anoop Dawar, COO at Deepgram. "Brooke has built Coval into a core part of the modern enterprise's evaluation stack by improving reliability before scaled deployment. For any serious enterprise deployment, this is no longer a nice-to-have. At Deepgram, we power the voice AI infrastructure teams build on, but thanks to our partnership with Coval, enterprises can rest assured it's working properly."

About Coval

Coval is the evaluation platform for voice AI quality, helping enterprises simulate, evaluate, monitor and improve their AI voice agents at production scale. Founded by Brooke Hopkins, who previously led evaluation job infrastructure at Waymo, Coval brings the simulation-first discipline that made autonomous vehicles safe for public roads to the next generation of autonomous AI agents. Founded in 2024 and a Y Combinator graduate, the company is trusted by over 60 organizations, including Zoom, Deepgram and Fortune 500 enterprises, to ensure their voice agents work as expected before and after deployment. Coval is based in San Francisco and has raised a total of $31 million from Norwest, Base10 Partners, Twilio Ventures, Swift Ventures, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.coval.ai.

SOURCE Coval