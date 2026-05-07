Covalent Appoints Damien Fischer as Vice President of Commercial Strategy & Growth

New role strengthens Covalent's market development, customer growth, and strategic partnership capabilities as the company enters its next stage of scale

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent, a provider of materials characterization, metrology, failure analysis, and related analytical services, today announced the appointment of Damien Fischer as Vice President of Commercial Strategy & Growth.

Damien Fischer

The appointment marks an important step in Covalent's continued development as a business. After expanding its technical capabilities, customer base, brand, and service platform, Covalent is adding dedicated growth leadership to strengthen market development, customer engagement, and strategic partnerships as the company enters its next stage of growth.

Covalent serves companies developing advanced technologies in semiconductors, electronics, energy, medical devices, and other materials-intensive industries. These customers often face complex technical questions under significant time pressure. They need more than access to analytical instruments. They need responsive communication, thoughtful technical guidance, reliable execution, and a partner who can help them move from problem definition to useful results quickly.

In his new role, Fischer will lead commercial strategy across market development, customer growth initiatives, and strategic partnerships. His focus will be on building the processes, team capabilities, and market discipline needed to make Covalent easier to engage, more visible to high-value customers, and better positioned to scale without compromising service quality.

"Selecting the right senior commercial leader at this stage of Covalent's growth is absolutely critical," said Craig Hunter, Founder and CEO of Covalent. "We have been looking for someone who genuinely loves what we do, understands what we are building, reflects our values and culture, and has the intelligence, emotional judgment, and experience to build a world-class commercial strategy and team. Damien is that rare combination, and we are very excited to work with him as we continue scaling Covalent's business."

"I'm genuinely fired up to join Covalent," said Fischer. "This is one of those exceptional companies where the technical depth is real, the customer problems matter, and the team is already earning trust by helping customers move faster on hard technical challenges. The opportunity now is to take what Covalent does incredibly well and make it easier for more customers to access, repeat, and scale. That is a fun commercial challenge, and exactly the kind of work I'm excited to help lead."

Fischer brings more than 15 years of experience across analytical instrumentation, technical services, and commercial leadership. His background includes roles at Agilent Technologies, Syft Technologies, and BrightSpec, where he worked across market development, commercial team building, platform commercialization, and go-to-market execution across multiple regions.

The appointment comes as Covalent continues to invest in the systems, people, and processes required to support a larger and more sophisticated customer base. For Covalent, growth remains tied directly to customer value: helping organizations access the technical expertise, analytical capabilities, and execution support needed to solve complex problems faster and with greater confidence.

About Covalent

Covalent is a Silicon Valley-based provider of materials characterization, metrology, failure analysis, and related analytical services for companies developing next-generation technologies. Through its combination of scientific expertise, advanced lab infrastructure, software-enabled workflows, and a growing partner network, Covalent helps customers generate insight faster, solve difficult technical problems, and accelerate innovation.

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SOURCE Covalent