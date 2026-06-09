CoVar Demonstrates BullsEye Counter-Drone Capability at U.S. Army Warden 2026

Detection and tracking that runs on the Android and Nett Warrior devices Soldiers already carry, with no dedicated counter-UAS hardware

DURHAM, N.C., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoVar demonstrated its BullsEye counter-drone capability at the U.S. Army's Warden 2026 demonstration, detecting, tracking, and localizing unmanned aircraft using the Android devices the Army already fields. Over the two-week event, BullsEye detected, tracked, and localized sUAS threats from a single device and also from networked teams of devices, feeding target data straight into ATAK.

CoVar demonstrates drone detection and tracking on Android and Nett Warrior devices Soldiers already carry. Post this CoVar at U.S. Army Warden 2026

Warden 2026 is a competitively selected, two-week demonstration where government, industry, and research partners evaluate next-generation counter-small unmanned aircraft system (C-sUAS) solutions against live threats. Throughout the event, Army personnel flew a variety of drones and drone swarms to stress both detection and defeat technologies. CoVar participated in the detection portion of the mission, relying only on passive sensing using the Android's built in RGB cameras. BullsEye successfully detected, tracked, and localized drones throughout the Warden demonstration.

BullsEye turns commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) Android devices, and military-hardened versions like Nett Warrior, into multi-function sensing and communications payloads. It runs on the hardware already inside the device: the camera, microphone, IMU, onboard compute, and communications stack. There is no bespoke AI/ML box to buy, integrate, sustain, or carry and BullsEye is configurable to any mission requiring target recognition.

At Warden, CoVar showed that BullsEye could operate as a standalone system or as a network of collaborative devices. A single device gives an operator relative bearing and track on a drone, shown directly on the handset or in ATAK. Networked devices triangulate to fix absolute geolocation and push those positions into ATAK, so a collection of devices can feed a common operating picture of current threats.

"Counter-drone doesn't have to mean one more piece of kit on a Soldier's back," said Dr. Joe Camilo, CoVar's Vice President and Executive Lead of the BullsEye product line. "We took the device that's already in their hands and taught it to find, track, and report the threat. At Warden we put that against real drones, in the field, and it delivered."

Warden is part of a broader Army effort to test counter-drone technology on a recurring basis and move what works to the field faster. The data collected during the event informs how the service evaluates emerging capabilities and where it invests next. CoVar will continue to mature BullsEye and pursue opportunities to put it in Soldiers' hands.

About CoVar

CoVar develops artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomy solutions for the most demanding national security missions. The company partners with the U.S. military and intelligence community to field trusted, deployable capability at the speed of the threat.

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SOURCE CoVar