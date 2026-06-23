Get Shoppers to the Right Product With Conversational Product Discovery

MONTREAL, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Coveo, the enterprise AI-Relevance platform helping B2B and B2C commerce leaders turn search into revenue, has been named a Leader in the Gartner® 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery.

Coveo Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery

AI is changing what buyers expect from digital experiences. The Coveo Platform serves as the relevance layer between products, content, customer context and enterprise knowledge - delivering the next best answer, product and outcome, faster. That means conversational, personalized interactions that decode shopper intent and get buyers to the right product faster, improving revenue and lowering costs at every touchpoint.

"In today's digital landscape, businesses win based on the precision and intelligence of their online experience," said Peter Curran, Chief Product Officer, Coveo. "The Coveo Platform is built to enable these wins, delivering measurable impact across every point-of-experience through AI grounding and interoperability. We're proud of what our customers are achieving with Coveo across millions of products, buyers and channels."

"The out-of-the-box results exceeded our expectations. We saw immediate improvements during go-live, with performance trending upward across almost all KPIs," said Stu Tisdale, Senior Vice President & Chief Experience Officer, ADI Global. "Watching the relevancy of search results improve day by day, week by week has proved Coveo's say-do ratio. The AI works, it learns and it improves."

Powered by multi-layered AI and machine learning models, the Coveo Platform personalizes discovery in real time across complex B2B and B2C catalogs, multiple brands, regions, languages and channels. By unifying product content, rich content and customer context in a single index, Coveo ensures every shopper interaction is relevant, every touchpoint is optimized and every outcome is measurable.

About Gartner® Magic Quadrant™

A Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. A Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view. Gartner® delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Its analyst insights and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ evaluates vendors based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

To learn more about how Coveo for Commerce decodes search intent to deliver conversational, personalized, and relevant shopper experiences at scale, visit coveo.com

Gartner® Disclaimer

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, Mike Lowndes, Noam Dorros, et al., 24 June 2025

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Coveo.

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

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SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.