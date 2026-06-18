Coverd Launches the First Credit Card Built Around Instant, Everyday Rewards

Backed by a16z and with $25M in purchases already covered, Coverd brings up to 100% cash back to the way people actually spend

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coverd, the credit card company reimagining personal finance for the next generation, today announced the launch of the Coverd Card, the first credit card offering up to 100% cash back through a transparent earn-back mechanism built into every swipe. Issued in partnership with Rain, the global stablecoin payments platform for enterprises, the Coverd Card is accepted at over 150 million merchants worldwide, wherever Visa is accepted.

Credit card rewards programs have not meaningfully changed in decades, but the modern consumer has. Built around aspirational spending that most consumers never do, legacy rewards programs have left everyday spenders with delayed gratification, complicated fine print, and cashback that rarely materializes. In a world where everything from language learning to investing can be interactive, easy and instant, today's credit users should expect the same from their rewards programs.

Coverd was created for the modern consumer. Every time a Coverd cardholder swipes, they have the chance to receive instant cash back — up to 100% of their purchase — determined by a transparent rewards matrix available to view on the Coverd website. Everyday purchases like groceries, dining, and daily essentials are eligible from the first swipe, with no thresholds to hit and no points to track. Users may apply rewards directly as a statement credit, or elect to use them within Coverd's in-app game experiences for the opportunity to earn back their entire statement balance.

The Coverd Card launches with meaningful proof of consumer demand. Since launching its app, Coverd has covered more than $25 million in real purchases, with $12 million in May 2026 alone, 3,000 daily app downloads, and a waitlist of 50,000 prospective cardholders. Top spending categories include Walmart, McDonald's, and Burger King, reflecting a product purpose-built around everyday consumer spending rather than aspirational purchase behavior.

"The rewards landscape has devolved into a stagnant, innovation-starved industry. We are launching the Coverd Card to change that," said Albert Wang, Founder and CEO of Coverd. "Everything we do is anchored in one principle: rewards should be empowering, not infantilizing. Instant cash back, on the purchases that define how people actually live, to give our users the freedom to spend them however they choose."

Coverd is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) speedrun, alongside Tusk Ventures, Yolo Investments, WndrCo, and Volt Capital.

"Just as Duolingo redefined how a generation learns languages and Kalshi brought prediction markets into the mainstream, Coverd is defining an entirely new category in consumer payments," said Josh Lu, Partner, Andreessen Horowitz Speedrun. "The appetite for interactive, experiential financial products is real and it is growing. Coverd is the first company to bring that to everyday spending in a way that actually works at scale."

The Coverd Card is available beginning today at coverd.us.

About Coverd

Coverd is a New York-based fintech company building the next generation of personal finances. The Coverd Card offers up to 100% instant cash back at the point of sale, with in-app experiences that give users the opportunity to earn back their entire statement balance. Coverd is backed by Andreessen Horowitz speedrun, Tusk Ventures, Yolo Investments, WndrCo, and Volt Capital. The Coverd Card is issued via a partnership with Rain and accepted at over 150 million merchants worldwide. For more information, visit coverd.us. Terms of service can be viewed here: https://www.coverd.us/terms.

SOURCE Coverd.us