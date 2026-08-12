Coverdash Partners with Housecall Pro, Bringing Embedded Business Insurance to Home Service Pros

Home service professionals can compare quotes from 30+ leading commercial carriers, purchase coverage in minutes, and access certificates of insurance without leaving Housecall Pro

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coverdash, a leading digital insurtech company transforming embedded insurance, and Housecall Pro, a leading field service management platform trusted by over 200,000 home service professionals, have partnered to change how home service businesses access and manage insurance. By embedding Coverdash's end-to-end experience directly into the Housecall Pro® platform, plumbers, HVAC technicians, electricians, cleaners, landscapers, and other pros now have seamless access to coverage alongside the tools they already use to run their operations every day.

Running a home service business means juggling a constant stream of demands: scheduling jobs, dispatching technicians, invoicing, and growing a team. Insurance sits at the center of it all—protecting the business from on-the-job accidents and property damage, and satisfying the contract requirements that often demand proof of coverage before work can even begin. Yet it has always been one more thing handled separately, sourced through a different vendor, managed elsewhere, and renewed through a different process each year. For busy trades professionals, that friction compounds quickly.

Through this partnership, Coverdash integrates directly into the Housecall Pro platform, allowing pros to access tailored coverage in the same place they schedule jobs, manage customers, and process payments. Through a seamless integration, Housecall Pro has embedded Coverdash's full experience spanning General Liability, Workers' Compensation, Commercial Auto, Professional Liability, Cyber, Business Owners Policies, and more. Users get instant quotes, compare hundreds of carriers, and purchase coverage in minutes. Once covered, users can download a Certificate of Insurance directly within the Housecall Pro solution, making it effortless to share proof of coverage the moment it's requested.

The integration also includes Coverdash's pay-as-you-go workers' compensation product, which connects premiums directly to real-time workforce data. Users can opt in at the point of payroll, so coverage activates alongside their team from day one. Rather than estimating annual payroll upfront and reconciling at year-end, premiums update automatically with each pay cycle—meaning pros pay only based on what they actually pay their team.

"Home service professionals are running demanding businesses every day," said Ralph Betesh, CEO of Coverdash. "The last thing they should have to worry about is whether they're properly covered. By embedding directly into the Housecall Pro platform, we're meeting pros exactly where they work and making it effortless to get the right coverage in minutes. This is what insurance should look like for the modern small business owner."

The Housecall Pro platform was built to be the operating system for home service businesses, with features spanning scheduling, dispatching, digital invoicing, payment processing, payroll, accounting AI-powered tools, and marketing automation. Adding embedded insurance through Coverdash makes the platform truly all-in-one, building on Coverdash's proven track record of doing the same for other industry leaders.

"Our goal is to help home service professionals manage every aspect of their business from a single platform," said Brooks Pettus, President of Housecall Pro. "Insurance is critical to running and growing a service business, and it's traditionally been disconnected from the tools pros use every day. By partnering with Coverdash, we're helping our Pros secure coverage and stay compliant so they can focus on what they do best—delivering great work and taking care of their customers—all without leaving Housecall Pro."

About Coverdash

Coverdash is a fully digital business insurance agency that specializes in serving the insurance needs of businesses of all shapes and sizes. Coverdash's embedded technology enables any partner to host its end-to-end insurance experience with a single line of code. Coverdash is headquartered in New York and is a licensed insurance agency across all 50 states.

Interested in partnering with Coverdash? Check out: https://www.coverdash.com/partner

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro is a leading AI field service platform trusted by more than 200,000 home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes. With automated workflows including estimating, customer communication, scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, payments, and much more, Housecall Pro helps Pros save time, grow revenue, and earn customers' trust. Housecall Pro supports the industry through the Champion the Trades® program. Learn more at HousecallPro.com. Learn more at housecallpro.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Coverdash