COVID-19 Update Report, Q4 2020 - Trending Developments, Company Announcements and Analysis on the Fast-breaking Events

COVID-19 continues to be a dominant issue for healthcare systems worldwide and in the United States. The analyst has covered the fields of molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, vaccines and telehealth. These all find themselves both sought-after and challenged during the current COVID-19 crisis. This report provides trending developments, company announcements and analysis from the team on the fast-breaking events in the COVID-19 epidemic.



Particular sections address the most important market changes:



Molecular Diagnostics: COVID-19 has seen the molecular In Vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry bring out its best efforts in terms of fast test RT-PCR tests for their systems, point of care solutions, syndrome tests, high throughput systems and surge production on badly needed kits.



Antigen and Antibody Tests: Never have immunoassays been of such worldwide attention, as antibody tests are greatly sought. With this, come concerns about accuracy levels on broad populations and greater knowledge about development times. There are now immunoassays in development. We track these efforts and provide commentary on the role of these tests in a threat so far dominated by molecular diagnostics.



Vaccines: We look at the vaccines in development and the struggles with vaccine discovery and manufacturing in other pandemics.



Life Science Research - what are the trends in experiments and publications, how has COVID-19 affected lab research volume and tools markets.



Remote Patient Monitoring: Already a healthcare trend that was catching on but perhaps struggling to convince payors of its critical necessity, remote patient monitoring and telehealth transformed overnight with social distancing policies and relaxed HIPAA rules. The analyst has contacted a number of companies for October 2020 updates.



As part of this report's offerings, the following information is included:

Market for COVID-19 by Type: PCR, Antigen, Antibody

Market for COVID-19 by Region: US, Europe , Asia , ROW

, , ROW Current EUA Test Approvals

Antigen COVID-19 Tests

Overall Clinical Lab Volume Trends (April to September)

Market for Telehealth and COVID-19 Impact

Telehealth Company Responses to COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccines in Development

COVID-19 Vaccine Pre Sales

This report provides analyst commentary that may assist customers needing to work out models. Some of the market estimates provide foundational bases on which to judge potential market impact.



Commentary and analysis from the authors who have studied markets in some cases for decades add understanding to the current, often chaotic, market atmosphere. Further publications and surveys will provide additional market impact data.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Overview

COVID-19 Cases Total

COVID Cases Rolling 7-Day Average Per Million by Major Countries

COVID-19 Testing

Chapter 2: COVID-19 Diagnostics

CLINICAL LAB SITUATION

Table: Clinical Labs Percent of Labs Experiencing Volume Declines Due to COVID-19 and Shutdowns [Major, Minor, No Decline]

Large Number of Approvals

TEST APPROVED BY FDA

Molecular

Immunoassays

Table: Tests for COVID-19 Authorized by FDA

ANTIGENT TESTS CHANGE COVID-19 LANDSCAPE

COVID-19 MARKET

Figure: IVD COVID-19 Market, Distribution by Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , RoW), 2020 % KOREAN COVID-19 TESTING FOCUS

, , , RoW), 2020 % KOREAN COVID-19 TESTING FOCUS COVID-19 TESTING DEVELOPMENTS

COVID Driving LDT Market

CMS Seeks to Spur Speed of Results by Cutting Fees for Slower Labs

Urgent care Centers and COVID-19 testing

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 antibody kits have varying accuracy

COVID-19 "Nudge" Test shows promise in clinical study

New CRISPR-based COVID-19 test shows high sensitivity

Blood test score helps predict COVID-19 severity

Biomarkers to determine COVID-19 odds: GW researchers

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS

NIH, BARDA award $98.35M in COVID-19 Contracts

in COVID-19 Contracts New COVID NGS Test

Cue secures DOD Grant for COVID-19 tests

Beckman Coulter COVID-19 IgM assay

GenMark Multiplex test

20/20 takes orders for 1st POC Fingerstick COVID-19 test

Quidel gets EUA for Combo flu, COVID-19 test

Biocept reaches COVID-19 testing milestone

LabCorp nabs EUA for new COVID-19 molecular test

FDA issues EUA for OralDNA's oral rinse COVID-19 test

LDTs AND COVID-19

NEW LEGISLATION

LDTs Critical for COVID-19 Testing, Says AACC

Chapter 3: Telehealth

COVID-19 IMPACT ON TELEHALTH: KEY TAKEAWAYS

COVID-19 Key Takeaways

RPM/Telehealth Market Performance

COMPANY RESULTS

Abbott

American Well (Amwell)

Ascom Holding Ag

Bright.Md

Doctor On Demand

Eko Devices

G Medical Innovations Holding Ltd.

General Devices

Glooko

Masimo

Medtronic

Osi Systems

Philips - Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Royal Philips )

) Teladoc Health

Thinklabs

Tytocare

Chapter 4. COVID-19 And Life Science Research

Research Lab Shutdown And Decline Status

Covid-19 Research And Publications

Shining A Spotlight In A Challenged Market: Research Antibodies For Covid-19 Therapeutic Development

Life Science Tools Market Considerations

Chapter 5. Vaccines

Figure: Covid-19 Per Capita Doses Ordered By Country

Figure: Covid-19 Vaccine Candidates: Government Presales

How Willing Are U.S. Adults To Accept A Covid-19 Vaccine?

Universal Coronavirus Vaccines?

Moderna Gets Nod From Ema To Submit Marketing Authorization

