COVID-19 Update Report, Q4 2020 - Trending Developments, Company Announcements and Analysis on the Fast-breaking Events
Dec 21, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Update, Clinical Testing, Telehealth, Vaccines and Other Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 continues to be a dominant issue for healthcare systems worldwide and in the United States. The analyst has covered the fields of molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, vaccines and telehealth. These all find themselves both sought-after and challenged during the current COVID-19 crisis. This report provides trending developments, company announcements and analysis from the team on the fast-breaking events in the COVID-19 epidemic.
Particular sections address the most important market changes:
Molecular Diagnostics: COVID-19 has seen the molecular In Vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry bring out its best efforts in terms of fast test RT-PCR tests for their systems, point of care solutions, syndrome tests, high throughput systems and surge production on badly needed kits.
Antigen and Antibody Tests: Never have immunoassays been of such worldwide attention, as antibody tests are greatly sought. With this, come concerns about accuracy levels on broad populations and greater knowledge about development times. There are now immunoassays in development. We track these efforts and provide commentary on the role of these tests in a threat so far dominated by molecular diagnostics.
Vaccines: We look at the vaccines in development and the struggles with vaccine discovery and manufacturing in other pandemics.
Life Science Research - what are the trends in experiments and publications, how has COVID-19 affected lab research volume and tools markets.
Remote Patient Monitoring: Already a healthcare trend that was catching on but perhaps struggling to convince payors of its critical necessity, remote patient monitoring and telehealth transformed overnight with social distancing policies and relaxed HIPAA rules. The analyst has contacted a number of companies for October 2020 updates.
As part of this report's offerings, the following information is included:
- Market for COVID-19 by Type: PCR, Antigen, Antibody
- Market for COVID-19 by Region: US, Europe, Asia, ROW
- Current EUA Test Approvals
- Antigen COVID-19 Tests
- Overall Clinical Lab Volume Trends (April to September)
- Market for Telehealth and COVID-19 Impact
- Telehealth Company Responses to COVID-19
- COVID-19 Vaccines in Development
- COVID-19 Vaccine Pre Sales
This report provides analyst commentary that may assist customers needing to work out models. Some of the market estimates provide foundational bases on which to judge potential market impact.
Commentary and analysis from the authors who have studied markets in some cases for decades add understanding to the current, often chaotic, market atmosphere. Further publications and surveys will provide additional market impact data.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview
- COVID-19 Cases Total
- COVID Cases Rolling 7-Day Average Per Million by Major Countries
- COVID-19 Testing
Chapter 2: COVID-19 Diagnostics
- CLINICAL LAB SITUATION
- Table: Clinical Labs Percent of Labs Experiencing Volume Declines Due to COVID-19 and Shutdowns [Major, Minor, No Decline]
- Large Number of Approvals
- TEST APPROVED BY FDA
- Molecular
- Immunoassays
- Table: Tests for COVID-19 Authorized by FDA
- ANTIGENT TESTS CHANGE COVID-19 LANDSCAPE
- COVID-19 MARKET
- Figure: IVD COVID-19 Market, Distribution by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW), 2020 % KOREAN COVID-19 TESTING FOCUS
- COVID-19 TESTING DEVELOPMENTS
- COVID Driving LDT Market
- CMS Seeks to Spur Speed of Results by Cutting Fees for Slower Labs
- Urgent care Centers and COVID-19 testing
- Study finds SARS-CoV-2 antibody kits have varying accuracy
- COVID-19 "Nudge" Test shows promise in clinical study
- New CRISPR-based COVID-19 test shows high sensitivity
- Blood test score helps predict COVID-19 severity
- Biomarkers to determine COVID-19 odds: GW researchers
- PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS
- NIH, BARDA award $98.35M in COVID-19 Contracts
- New COVID NGS Test
- Cue secures DOD Grant for COVID-19 tests
- Beckman Coulter COVID-19 IgM assay
- GenMark Multiplex test
- 20/20 takes orders for 1st POC Fingerstick COVID-19 test
- Quidel gets EUA for Combo flu, COVID-19 test
- Biocept reaches COVID-19 testing milestone
- LabCorp nabs EUA for new COVID-19 molecular test
- FDA issues EUA for OralDNA's oral rinse COVID-19 test
- LDTs AND COVID-19
- NEW LEGISLATION
- LDTs Critical for COVID-19 Testing, Says AACC
Chapter 3: Telehealth
- COVID-19 IMPACT ON TELEHALTH: KEY TAKEAWAYS
- COVID-19 Key Takeaways
- RPM/Telehealth Market Performance
- COMPANY RESULTS
- Abbott
- American Well (Amwell)
- Ascom Holding Ag
- Bright.Md
- Doctor On Demand
- Eko Devices
- G Medical Innovations Holding Ltd.
- General Devices
- Glooko
- Masimo
- Medtronic
- Osi Systems
- Philips - Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)
- Teladoc Health
- Thinklabs
- Tytocare
Chapter 4. COVID-19 And Life Science Research
- Research Lab Shutdown And Decline Status
- Covid-19 Research And Publications
- Shining A Spotlight In A Challenged Market: Research Antibodies For Covid-19 Therapeutic Development
- Life Science Tools Market Considerations
Chapter 5. Vaccines
- Figure: Covid-19 Per Capita Doses Ordered By Country
- Figure: Covid-19 Vaccine Candidates: Government Presales
- How Willing Are U.S. Adults To Accept A Covid-19 Vaccine?
- Universal Coronavirus Vaccines?
- Moderna Gets Nod From Ema To Submit Marketing Authorization
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- American Well (Amwell)
- Ascom Holding
- Astra Zeneca
- Beckman Coulter
- Becton Dickinson
- Bright.Md
- Cepheid
- Cue Health
- Doctor On Demand
- Eko Devices
- Eurofins
- G Medical Innovations Holding Ltd.
- General Devices
- Genmark
- Hologic
- Johnson and Johnson
- Medtronic
- Moderna
- Philips
- Qiagen
- Quidel
- Roche
- Teladoc Health
