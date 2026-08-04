Covius Completes Integration of Title365's Operations

Title365's Capabilities Fully Integrated in Covius Settlement Services

DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covius Services, LLC, a leading provider of technology-enabled solutions to the financial services industry, announced today that it has completed the integration of Title365's newly acquired operations into Covius Settlement Services.

Covius announced the acquisition of Title365's operations in 2025 and closed the transaction earlier this spring. Existing teams and technology that Title365's clients count on are fully integrated into the offerings of Covius' legacy title business.

"Bringing our two title operations together under Covius Settlement Services reflects the strength and scale of what we can now offer our clients, including a full range of origination, home equity and default title solutions," said Joe Chappell, EVP-Covius Settlement Solutions. "Covius clients can efficiently access a broad array of digitally integrated products and services through Covius Connect's APIs, all under a single MSA."

About Covius

Covius is a trusted provider of services, insight and technology to leading financial companies. Covius' technology-enabled solutions deliver operational efficiencies, mitigate risk and empower compliant decisions and borrower interactions. Covius businesses are recognized leaders in loss mitigation, document and data solutions, title and settlement services, compliance and critical borrower communications, lien release tracking and preparation, HOA tracking, quality assurance, REO asset management and auction services, credit reporting and verification, capital markets due diligence and oversight, insurance policy analysis as well as rapid-development, customizable cloud-based business process solutions. The company was named a 2026 HousingWire Tech100 winner. For more information about the company and its services, visit www.covius.com.

SOURCE Covius