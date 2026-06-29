Coway's Water Purifier Drives Sustained Market Success with WQA-Certified RO Filtration and Dual-Cooling Technology

- The top-selling Coway CHPI-7520L continues to see strong sales, offering consumers ultimate peace of mind with WQA-certified Reverse Osmosis purification, crystal-clear ice, and Coway's premium at-home maintenance, the Heart Service.

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway USA, the "Best Life Solution Company", announced that its flagship ice and water purifier, the CHPI-7520L, is experiencing surging market demand, recognizing its balance of modern design and functional innovation. Driven by over 30 years of global water technology expertise and backed by Coway's world-class R&D center with over 300 dedicated researchers, Coway continues to set a new standard for safe, health-centric home hydration across the United States.

The top-selling Coway CHPI-7520L continues to see strong sales in the U.S. market

Representing the next-generation version of Coway's best-selling water purification lineup, the CHPI-7520L has cemented its status as a top seller for the brand. Building on over a decade of proven performance, this established model continues to win over consumers by delivering industry-leading water quality alongside an unparalleled, user-centric experience.

Product highlights include:

Comprehensive WQA Certification: Officially tested and certified by the Water Quality Association (WQA) according to strict NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 58, 401, and NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 standards for lead-free compliance.

Officially tested and certified by the Water Quality Association (WQA) according to strict NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 58, 401, and NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 standards for lead-free compliance. Proven Contaminant Removal: Features proprietary RO filter technology that effectively filters out heavy metals like lead, cadmium, arsenic, and copper. The system also effectively removes disinfection by-products such as chlorine and chloroform, along with microorganisms including viruses and microplastics.

Features proprietary RO filter technology that effectively filters out heavy metals like lead, cadmium, arsenic, and copper. The system also effectively removes disinfection by-products such as chlorine and chloroform, along with microorganisms including viruses and microplastics. Dual Cooling & Crystal Ice: A dual cooling system chills ice and cold water separately to provide a faster and more abundant supply. Patented crystal ice-making technology removes bubbles to produce dense, crystal-clear ice, utilizing all-stainless-steel core components for pristine, impurity-free results.

A dual cooling system chills ice and cold water separately to provide a faster and more abundant supply. Patented crystal ice-making technology removes bubbles to produce dense, crystal-clear ice, utilizing all-stainless-steel core components for pristine, impurity-free results. Customizable Dispensing: Users can select exactly what they need with convenient one-touch dispensing for 8oz, 16oz, or 32oz capacities. A customizable "My Cup" setting allows for further precision, adjustable between 4oz and 27oz.

The CHPI-7520L's premium design maintains a remarkably slim footprint of just 10.6 inches in width (10.6 x 21.5 x 20.3 inches) while significantly improving usability. This space-saving profile addresses common consumer pain points by seamlessly integrating into any kitchen without compromising its robust capacity, holding a total of 1.36 gallons of water and 1.54 pounds of ice.

In addition to its sleek footprint, the CHPI-7520L elevates the user experience with a suite of automated hygiene functionalities and Coway's signature Heart Service—a premium at-home maintenance program engineered to maintain optimal system performance and water safety through proactive, expert care.

Premium care features include:

Professional Heart Service (Home Visit Service): Coway's Heart Service introduces an entirely hands-off, worry-free ownership experience. This premium program is supported by dedicated Coway care experts (known as Codys) who visit regularly to provide comprehensive interior sanitization and execute precision filter replacements tailored strictly to water-usage cycles, eliminating the hassle of DIY maintenance.

Coway's Heart Service introduces an entirely hands-off, worry-free ownership experience. This premium program is supported by dedicated Coway care experts (known as Codys) who visit regularly to provide comprehensive interior sanitization and execute precision filter replacements tailored strictly to water-usage cycles, eliminating the hassle of DIY maintenance. Automated UV Ice Tank Care: An integrated UV LED lamp automatically sterilizes the entire ice tank three times a day for two hours each session, ensuring the stored ice remains continuously clean and safe to consume.

An integrated UV LED lamp automatically sterilizes the entire ice tank three times a day for two hours each session, ensuring the stored ice remains continuously clean and safe to consume. All-Stainless-Steel Reliability: Core ice-making components are constructed entirely from stainless steel, preventing residue buildup and maintaining a pristine internal environment over the product's lifespan.

Explore Coway's award-winning products and premium Heart Service programs at www.coway-usa.com.

About Coway USA

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Coway USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Coway (KRX: 021240), a leading wellness tech company and the "Best Life Solution Company" established in 1989. Backed by world-class R&D, Coway USA provides ultimate peace of mind through a premium appliance subscription for its advanced water purifiers, air purifiers, and smart bidets, all perfectly paired with its expert "Heart Service" maintenance. The company also offers its award-winning Airmega and Bidetmega lineups through major retail channels. For more information, please visit www.coway-usa.com.

SOURCE Coway USA Inc.