CPHI/ Hi Korea 2026 Opens Pre-Registration: Korea's Hub for Pharma, Biopharma, and Health Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets Korea has officially opened pre-registration for CPHI/ Hi Korea 2026, taking place at COEX, Seoul, from August 25 to 27. Pre-registered visitors enjoy complimentary entries.

This year marks the largest edition to date, expanding across COEX Halls C, E and The Platz with exhibition space up approximately 14% year-on-year. Around 420 companies from over 70 countries will showcase their latest ingredients, products and technology solutions to an estimated 12,000+ industry professionals.

CPHI/ Hi Korea 2026, Korea's Hub for Pharma, Biopharma, and Health Innovation

As the Korea edition of the global CPHI series, the show offers a truly international meeting point where pharma, bio, and nutraceutical players from around the world come together. Global companies network with one another, Korean players strengthening domestic partnerships, and cross-border collaborations forming in every direction. Underpinned by Korea's leading pharma manufacturing, advanced CDMO infrastructure, and fast-growing nutraceutical market, the show serves as a strategic platform for business across Asia and beyond.

Major government and industry organizations have stepped forward as sponsors, including the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS), Korea Fund for Regenerative Medicine (KFRM), Korea Institute of Toxicology (KIT), Korea Health Functional Food Association (KHFF), Korea Drug Research Association (KDRA), Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA), and DIPS. The Bio Zone is co-organized with the Korea Biomedicine Industry Association (KoBIA).

Expanded Seminar & Conference Program

Reflecting strong industry interest, the conference program expands from 4 tracks last year to 6 tracks this year, offering broader coverage of the industry. Following last year's success, the K-Health Conference will cover MFDS-led discussions on personalized health functional food regulations.

On the bio and pharma side, dedicated sessions spotlight Korea's emerging K-platform technologies, including ADC, TPD, and RPT, and clinical trials, alongside the latest GLP-1-related developments. The program also features the Biohealth Policy Forum hosted by KDRA, offering further insights into industry policy direction and strategic priorities.

The conference also includes IR sessions, a Startup Challenge, and the Global Build-Up Program, supporting commercialization and market entry across Japan, China, Thailand, Malaysia, and the United States.

Hall E Nearing Sell-Out. Final Booth Applications

Hall E, secured to accommodate overflow demand, is also nearing full capacity. Companies considering participation are encouraged to apply early.