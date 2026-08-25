CPL Expands Science & Technology Leadership in Atlanta to Support the Southeast's Growing Innovation Economy

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPL has appointed H. Michael Smith, AIA, LEED AP, as Regional Science & Technology Practice Leader in its Atlanta office, strengthening the firm's presence in the Southeast as the region is a national hub for research, life sciences and advanced manufacturing. Smith's addition reflects CPL's investment in the region and advances the firm's long-term strategy to expand its Science & Technology capabilities in one of the nation's fastest-growing markets.

H. Michael Smith, AIA, LEED AP, Regional Science & Technology Practice Leader

Smith brings more than 30 years of experience leading the planning and design of specialized laboratory, research and technology facilities. His portfolio spans academic and biomedical research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical facilities, cleanrooms, advanced manufacturing environments and other mission-critical spaces that require technical expertise and coordination.

In his new role, Smith will focus on broadening relationships with research institutions, universities and innovation-driven organizations throughout the Southeast while mentoring professionals and advancing CPL's laboratory and research design capabilities.

"Michael brings the leadership, integrity and experience that strengthens both our team and the value we deliver to clients," said Eric Leibenguth, AIA, NCARB, NICP CPD, National Higher Education / Science & Technology Practice Leader. "He's built a distinguished career by partnering with clients and colleagues to solve technically demanding challenges. That collaborative mindset, combined with his commitment to excellence, will help shape the future of our S&T practice."

Prior to joining CPL, Smith served as National Science & Technology Practice Leader at NELSON Worldwide. He also held senior leadership roles at HKS, SmithGroup, Perkins&Will, HDR, Fentress Architects and OTJ Architects. Throughout his career, he has helped build nationally recognized practices while partnering with universities, healthcare systems, government agencies and private-sector organizations to deliver dedicated research, laboratory and technology facilities across North America.

Smith's experience further strengthens CPL's ability to support clients through every stage of laboratory and research facility development. Combined with the firm's integrated architecture, engineering and planning services, he brings a multidisciplinary approach to solving technically demanding projects.

"What attracted me to CPL was its vision for the future of the S&T practice," said Smith. "The firm has a strong foundation, a collaborative culture and a commitment to investing in this market. I'm excited to help build on that momentum and contribute to what's next."

Smith's appointment represents another strategic investment in CPL's growth across the Southeast, positioning the firm to better support organizations advancing scientific discovery, technological innovation and the next generation of research environments.

About CPL

Founded in 1975, CPL is a 500+ person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design services and enriching communities in 25 cities across 8 states. The firm specializes in the Community & Culture, Healthcare, Higher Education, Infrastructure and K-12 Education market sectors – providing architectural, interior design, civil engineering, buildings and structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. Visit www.CPLteam.com to learn more.

SOURCE CPL Architecture | Engineering | Planning