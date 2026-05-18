Cracker Barrel Launches "Fuel Your Summer Road Trip" With $250,000 in Free Gas and Homestyle Cooking

250 Winners will each receive $1,000 in food and fuel to support their summer adventures

LEBANON, Tenn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans prepare for a summer filled with memorable trips that make for life long memories, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is helping guests across the country take to the open road with the launch of "Fuel Your Summer Road Trip" - a 10-week sweepstakes designed to help guests fuel their summer travel by giving away $250,000 in food and fuel to Cracker Barrel Rewards members during peak road trip season.

Cracker Barrel launches “Fuel Your Summer Road Trip”, a 10-week summer sweepstakes helping guests fuel their summer travel by giving away $250,000 in food and fuel to Cracker Barrel Rewards members during peak road trip season.

From May 19 through July 26, 250 lucky Cracker Barrel Rewards members will each win $1,000 total (a $500 Cracker Barrel gift card and a $500 gas gift card) to use toward road trips, weekend getaways or everyday summer travel - that's 25 new winners each week.

"Road trips are synonymous with summer and our goal is to help our guests take the trip, see the country and make new memories," said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer at Cracker Barrel. "So many of our guests have wonderful memories of their summer road trips with family and friends and Cracker Barrel has always been a favorite stop along the way. Fuel Your Summer Road Trip is our way of helping guests make those plans feel a little easier – both at the table and at the pump."

According to a recent study1, nearly 4 of 5 (79%) Americans say that gas prices will impact summer travel plans. The study found that gas prices are causing Americans to take fewer road trips, or travel less - with 2 in 3 (65%) saying they will take fewer trips this summer, and more than half of Americans choosing destinations closer to home.

Fuel Your Summer Road Trip: How It Works

From May 19 through July 26, members of Cracker Barrel's free loyalty program, Cracker Barrel Rewards, can earn weekly sweepstakes entries with qualifying entrée purchases, whether dining in–restaurant or ordering takeout or delivery via the Cracker Barrel app or online. Each qualifying entrée earns one entry into that week's drawing, with 25 selected winners weekly throughout the promotion. Guests can earn an additional entry by adding an in–store retail item to their purchase and may enter each week for more chances to win.

Throughout the summer, Cracker Barrel will also offer bonus entry opportunities, starting this week with a special offer tied to its iconic, foil–wrapped Campfire Meals, which recently returned to restaurants nationwide for a limited time. First introduced in the 1990s, the Campfire Meals have become a seasonal favorite and a staple of summer at Cracker Barrel. Additional bonus opportunities will roll out during the campaign, including offers in recognition of Military Appreciation Month and purchases from the American Heritage retail collection available in the Old Country store this summer.

The promotion launches as the nation looks ahead to its 250th anniversary, a milestone rooted in classic American travel traditions and shared experiences that Cracker Barrel has been part of for generations as a familiar stop along the journey. Cracker Barrel is an official partner of America250 and will be celebrating with various activities throughout the year, including a new special menu of patriotic themed items available now.

Guests can enroll in Cracker Barrel Rewards at CrackerBarrel.com/Rewards.

For weekly entry limits and details, including free mail-in entry method, exclusions, and all other sweepstakes terms and conditions, , visit CrackerBarrel.com/SummerSweeps.

To learn more about Cracker Barrel and find the nearest location, please visit CrackerBarrel.com and be sure to follow along on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

1 Online survey conducted by Wired Research to 1,010 Americans ages 18+, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. - rooted in a rich legacy of warmth, generosity, and tradition - is on a mission to bring the goodness of country hospitality to life. Since 1969, when the first store opened in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel has been serving up abundant portions of craveable homestyle food and offering one-of-a-kind retail finds. With approximately 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 43 states, and ownership of the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company, the brand continues to honor its heritage while welcoming everyone with more than a meal. For more information, visit CrackerBarrel.com .

Contact:

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SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.