CRB Workforce ranks #7 on SIA list of fastest growing IT staffing firms in the United States

Houston-based technology and marketing staffing firm ranks No. 20 nationally and No. 7 among IT-focused firms

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB Workforce, a technology and marketing staffing firm based in Houston, Texas, has been named No. 20 on Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2026 Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms list, and ranks No. 7 among IT-focused firms on this year's list.

Published annually by SIA, the list ranks US staffing firms by organic compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in US staffing revenue. CRB Workforce posted a 35.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2025, reaching $20 million in 2025 revenue. To qualify, firms must generate at least $1 million in US staffing revenue in the base year of 2021 and achieve an organic CAGR of at least 15% through 2025; growth from acquisitions is excluded. This year's list included 58 companies nationwide.

"This recognition reflects the trust our clients and candidates have placed in us, and the work our whole team has put into earning it," said Sam Brenner, CEO of CRB Workforce. "We built this business to solve real hiring problems for technology and marketing teams, and this kind of growth tells us we're doing it the right way."

The SIA ranking adds to a run of national recognition for CRB Workforce, which has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years (2023 to 2026) and to the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list. The firm has also expanded its offerings with CRB+, a nearshore staffing solution connecting US companies with vetted software engineers, product managers, and data professionals across Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, at 40-60% below typical US market rates.

SOURCE CRB Workforce