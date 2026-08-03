LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creating a short AI video is becoming easier. Creating a longer video that keeps characters, scenes and visual style consistent is still a challenge for many creators.

Dreamina, ByteDance's AI-powered creative platform, announced the global launch of Seedance 2.5, its latest AI video creation model designed for filmmakers, marketers, content creators and businesses. The model is available globally through Dreamina.

Dreamina Seedance 2.5 supports up to 30 seconds of continuous video generation, up to 50 reference assets including images, videos and audio, flexible editing features and multilingual content creation.

For creators who want to test ideas before production, build marketing videos from existing assets or create longer stories without starting over, Dreamina serves as the Tool of AI Video Maker, with Seedance 2.5 providing the video generation capabilities behind these workflows.

About Dreamina

Dreamina is ByteDance's AI-powered creative platform for image generation, video creation and visual editing.

The platform helps creators, marketers and businesses produce visual content for entertainment, advertising, ecommerce and social media.

With Seedance 2.5, Dreamina combines AI video generation and editing capabilities in one place, allowing users to move from early ideas and reference materials to finished video content.

Why Is Creating Longer AI Videos Still Difficult?

Many AI-generated videos look convincing in the first few seconds, but maintaining visual continuity becomes a major challenge as the story unfolds. Common issues—such as shifting character appearances, inconsistent backgrounds, and erratic camera movements—often force creators to regenerate entire shots rather than tweaking specific frames. This friction is particularly challenging for filmmakers building concept scenes, brands producing commercial ads, and creators producing narrative-driven social content.

Seedance 2.5 addresses these bottlenecks by enabling longer video creation with enhanced cross-scene consistency. The model naturally generates up to 30 seconds of continuous video in standard mode. When accessed through Dreamina, Seedance 2.5 also supports Long Video Mode for projects of up to three minutes. This gives creators more flexibility when developing commercials, concept films and longer narrative content.

How Can Filmmakers Use Dreamina Before Production?

Long before a camera starts rolling, filmmakers spend weeks, sometimes months, wrestling with ideas. Directors test camera angles, art departments refine the visual tone, and producers weigh whether an ambitious shot is actually worth the budget. Traditionally, this meant relying on static storyboards, mood boards, and crude sketches. They show the look, but not the feel.

Through Dreamina, filmmakers can use Seedance 2.5 to combine text instructions with existing images, video clips and audio tracks, turning static concepts into moving visual previews.

For a complex action scene, a director can upload character references, location images and visual examples to test camera movement, pacing and lighting before production begins. The resulting video gives directors, producers and art teams something concrete to review and revise.

In this workflow, Seedance 2.5 is the model that generates the video, while Dreamina is the tool of AI video maker that gives creators access to the model and the surrounding creation and editing workflow.

How Can Brands Turn Existing Assets Into Marketing Videos?

Many companies already have product images, campaign materials and brand assets, but creating enough video content for every channel remains difficult.

A single product launch may require:

Website videos

Advertising creatives

TikTok clips

Instagram Reels

Ecommerce product videos

Localized versions for different markets

Through Dreamina, a marketing team can upload product images, reference videos and creative examples for Seedance 2.5 to use when generating campaign videos.

Instead of rebuilding each video from the beginning, the team can reuse the same approved materials to prepare content for different campaigns, platforms and markets.

When changes are needed, creators can adjust selected parts instead of rebuilding the entire video. Features including local editing, green screen support and 3D workflow compatibility help teams refine content while keeping the original creative direction.

For ecommerce teams, this means product images can become promotional videos. For marketing teams, one campaign idea can be adapted into several content formats through Dreamina.

How Does Dreamina Seedance 2.5 Help Creators Keep Videos Consistent?

Consistency is one of the biggest challenges in AI video creation.

A character, product or visual style may look different from one scene to another, making it difficult to build a complete story.

Dreamina Seedance 2.5 supports up to 50 reference assets in a single project, including:

Images

Video clips

Audio files

Through Dreamina, creators can upload these materials into one Seedance 2.5 project. The references can guide character identity, product appearance, environments, camera style, pacing, music and overall visual direction.

This is useful for filmmakers developing recurring characters, brands maintaining product appearance and creators building content series with a consistent style.

How Much Does Dreamina Seedance 2.5 Cost?

To support the global launch, Dreamina is introducing launch pricing for eligible users.

During the promotion period:

Seedance 2.5

Starting from $0.097 per second

Seedance 2.0

Starting from $0.066 per second

Pricing depends on subscription plans, eligible offers and regional availability.

Dreamina also provides a price-matching program for qualifying comparable plans. Users can check official promotion terms for eligibility and current pricing details.

Who Is Dreamina Seedance 2.5 For?

Seedance 2.5 is designed for creators and teams who need more flexibility when developing video content.

The model can support:

Filmmakers testing scenes before production

Marketing teams creating campaign videos

Ecommerce teams producing product content

Social media creators making short-form videos

Creative agencies preparing visual concepts

With support for more than 10 languages, subtitles and lip-sync features, Seedance 2.5 also helps teams prepare content for audiences across different markets.

These capabilities are available through Dreamina, where users can bring reference materials, video generation and editing into one creative workflow.

Availability

Dreamina Seedance 2.5 is available globally through the Dreamina platform. Creators can access the model on Dreamina to generate longer videos, combine multimodal references and revise selected video elements without moving between separate tools.

Model access, output options, subscription plans and promotional pricing may vary by market.

Seedance 2.5 provides the underlying AI video generation capabilities, while Dreamina serves as the Tool of AI Video Maker where creators can organize reference materials, generate videos, review results and make targeted revisions in one workflow.

SOURCE Dreamina