CreditRefresh Launches AI Platform That Automates Credit Bureau Disputes for Everyday Consumers

New service generates and files dispute letters automatically, putting professional-grade credit repair in the hands of anyone with a smartphone

DOVER, Del., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CreditRefresh today announced the upcoming launch of its AI-powered credit repair platform, a service that automatically identifies errors on consumer credit reports and generates and files disputes with the major credit bureaus. The platform is designed to conveniently and affordably deliver the kind of results that people previously paid traditional credit repair agencies hundreds of dollars to achieve, without the cost, contracts, or waiting.

Credit report errors are far more common than most people realize, and disputing them has long meant either hiring a costly repair company or navigating a confusing paperwork process alone. CreditRefresh removes that friction. Users securely connect their credit data, and the platform's AI scans every line item, flags inaccuracies, drafts tailored dispute letters grounded in consumer protection law, and submits them to Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion automatically.

"Credit repair has been a black box for too long, expensive, slow, and built to keep the consumer in the dark," said Bram Kornfeld, Chief Executive Officer of CreditRefresh. "We built an AI that does the work people used to pay expensive agencies for, except it runs in minutes and the consumer stays in control the entire time. Everyone deserves the tools to easily fix what is wrong on their credit report."

Key features of the CreditRefresh platform include:

Automated dispute generation. AI analyzes the full credit report and drafts customized, legally grounded dispute letters for each error identified.

AI analyzes the full credit report and drafts customized, legally grounded dispute letters for each error identified. Direct filing with all three bureaus. Disputes are submitted automatically, with no printing, mailing, or manual follow-up required.

Disputes are submitted automatically, with no printing, mailing, or manual follow-up required. Clear insights. Users see exactly what is being disputed and why, in plain language anyone can understand.

Users see exactly what is being disputed and why, in plain language anyone can understand. Ongoing monitoring. The platform tracks dispute status and surfaces new issues as they appear.

Early users can join the waitlist today at creditrefresh.ai.

About CreditRefresh

CreditRefresh is an AI-powered credit repair platform on a mission to make accurate credit accessible to everyone. By automating the dispute process from end to end, CreditRefresh gives consumers professional-grade tools to correct errors on their credit reports quickly, affordably, and on their own terms. Learn more at creditrefresh.ai.

Media Contact

Maya Chen

CreditRefresh

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SOURCE Credit Refresh LLC