CREFC Honors Anne Jablonski as This Year's Woman of Distinction and Adam Behlman as 2026 Recipient of the Prestigious Founders Award

NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) announced today that Anne Jablonski is the 2026 recipient of CREFC's Woman of Distinction Award and Adam Behlman is this year's recipient of our Founders Award. CREFC revealed the award recipients today at its Annual Conference in New York City.

CREFC's Woman of Distinction Award. The Woman of Distinction Award recognizes women professionals in commercial real estate finance who, through their engagement in CREFC and the greater CRE finance industry, demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and advocate for a more inclusive industry. Anne Jablonski is Executive Managing Director and Head of Commercial Real Estate at SitusAMC where she is responsible for the strategic direction and operational oversight of SitusAMC's CRE segment, partnering with CRE lenders and investors to originate, transact, manage, and value their real estate portfolios.

With more than three decades of experience in commercial real estate finance and a CREFC member since 2014, Jablonski has built a reputation as one of the industry's most respected and influential leaders. In her current role, she oversees SitusAMC's global CRE platform and leads a team of more than 1,500 professionals supporting clients across the full lending and investment lifecycle.

Beyond her executive responsibilities, Jablonski has made a lasting impact through her dedication to mentorship and industry engagement. She previously served on the CREFC Women's Network Advisory Board, where she helped guide initiatives focused on professional development, mentorship, and expanding opportunities for women in commercial real estate finance. She is also a frequent speaker at industry conferences and forums, regularly sharing insights on market trends, leadership, and the evolving CRE finance landscape.

"It is an incredible honor to receive this recognition from CREFC and to be included among the remarkable women who have received this award over the years," said Ms. Jablonski. "Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work alongside talented colleagues and mentors who helped shape my professional journey. Supporting the next generation of industry leaders and contributing to a more inclusive and collaborative CRE finance industry has been especially meaningful to me."

"Anne is widely respected across the commercial real estate finance industry for her leadership, integrity, and commitment to developing people and strengthening organizations," said Lisa Pendergast. "She has built an extraordinary career while also dedicating considerable time to mentoring others and supporting initiatives that help broaden opportunities across our industry. Anne's impact extends far beyond her professional accomplishments, and we are proud to recognize her with this year's Woman of Distinction Award."

To read about previous winners, click here.

CREFC's Founders Award. CREFC's Founders Award recognizes an industry professional who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and offered significant contributions to the betterment of CREFC and the commercial real estate finance industry. Established in 2006, recipients of this award have engaged in innovative business practices and industry activities that have successfully enhanced the CRE market and improved debt liquidity to this key component of the U.S. economy.

Adam Behlman serves as President of Starwood Property Trust's Real Estate Investing & Servicing segment and President of Starwood Mortgage Capital. Widely respected as an industry leader and longtime advocate for the CRE finance market, Behlman has played a pivotal role in shaping both the industry and CREFC over the past two decades. In his current role, Behlman oversees the company's commercial mortgage-backed securities business, conduit lending and securitization activities, real estate investment platform, and wholly owned special servicer, LNR Partners.

Since joining CREFC more than 20 years ago, Behlman's impact on the organization has been substantial and enduring. After serving on the Board of Governors from 2016 to 2020, he served as Chairman of CREFC during the 2020–2021 term, helping guide the organization and industry through one of the most challenging periods in modern market history, and he currently serves on both the Board of Governors and CREFC's Executive Committee.

He has also served as CREFC's Treasurer for six years, chaired the compensation and nomination committees, contributed extensively to CREFC's education and diversity initiatives, and actively participated in numerous CREFC programs supporting students and academics pursuing careers in commercial real estate finance. Widely respected for his integrity, collaborative leadership style, and longstanding commitment to strengthening the industry, Behlman is also a member of the NYU Endowment Committee and a strong supporter of CREFC's mentorship program, which connects young leaders and seasoned professionals across the industry.

"I am deeply honored to receive CREFC's Founders Award and grateful to be recognized by colleagues and peers I have worked alongside throughout my career," said Mr. Behlman. "CREFC has long played a vital role in advancing the commercial real estate finance industry, and it has been a privilege to contribute to the organization and support its mission. I look forward to continuing to work with this outstanding community as our industry evolves and grows. It has been a privilege and honor to have worked alongside Lisa Pendergast for the past ten years and want to personally thank her and wish her the best."

"Adam has been one of the most dedicated and impactful leaders in CREFC's history," said Ms. Pendergast. "His leadership, professionalism, kindness, and unwavering commitment to both the organization and the broader commercial real estate finance industry have helped strengthen CREFC and position the industry for long-term success. He is exceptionally deserving of this recognition and I for one am honored to call him a dear friend."

To read about previous winners, click here.

About CREFC

The CRE Finance Council (CREFC) is the trade association for the over $6 trillion commercial real estate finance industry with a membership that includes more than 400 companies and 19,000 individuals. Member firms include balance sheet and securitized lenders, loan and bond investors, private equity firms, servicers, rating agencies, and borrowers. For over 30 years, CREFC has promoted liquidity, transparency, and efficiency in the commercial real estate finance markets, and acted as a legislative and regulatory advocate for the industry, playing a vital role in setting market standards and best practices, and providing education for market participants. For more information, visit www.crefc.org.

SOURCE CRE Finance Council