Crescom Launches Global PoC of Pediatric Musculoskeletal AI with Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham Department of Radiology Begins Clinical Validation and Utility of Three MediAI Pediatric Solutions

BOSTON and SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescom (CEO Jae Joon Lee), a medical AI company specializing in musculoskeletal analysis, has officially launched a global clinical PoC of its pediatric musculoskeletal AI solutions in collaboration with the Department of Radiology at Mass General Brigham. Mass General Brigham (MGB) is one of the largest academic healthcare systems in the United States. Its premier flagship hospitals, Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), achieved the number one and number two global rankings, respectively, in the healthcare institution sector of the prestigious Nature Index for research capacity. This upcoming global clinical validation study will be directly conducted by the Department of Radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). The collaboration carries significant weight, as Crescom's technology is now undergoing global clinical validation and utility studies at one of the world's foremost institutions in medical imaging.

Commencing the global PoC of musculoskeletal AI with MGB

The validation study covers three core solutions: • bone age analysis AI MediAI-BA (FDA 510(k) cleared) • full lower-limb length measurement AI MediAI-SG • scoliosis severity auto-measurement AI MediAI-SC. Mass General Brigham radiologists will compare AI-generated readings against expert clinical interpretations, conducting a comprehensive assessment of both clinical validity and real-world usability, while collecting user feedback from the U.S. clinical environment to refine the solutions and establish a foundation for local commercialization.

The global healthcare industry, particularly in the United States, is currently facing severe physician burnout and diagnostic bottlenecks driven by a surge in medical imaging demand and a critical shortage of specialized radiologists. While the number of pediatric imaging specialists remains extremely limited, the volume of related imaging studies continues to grow steadily. Consequently, clinical fields are showing rapidly increasing interest in optimizing operational workflows through AI-driven automated analysis. Through this clinical validation study with Mass General Brigham, Crescom plans to objectively demonstrate, utilizing data from a world-renowned institution, that its musculoskeletal AI technology can substantively improve the reading efficiency of medical specialists.

This collaboration with Mass General Brigham is expected to serve as a pivotal milestone for Crescom to establish a robust clinical track record in the North American radiology and pediatric growth clinic markets, while expanding its network with key local healthcare institutions. Furthermore, the company plans to pioneer high-value business domains by integrating its pediatric musculoskeletal analysis and growth prediction solutions with the North American youth athletic development industry, where substantial potential demand is anticipated.

"Building on the upcoming results of this validation, we will aggressively expand our footprint across the North American market," said Jae Joon Lee, CEO of Crescom.

The study is also supported by the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of Korea.

About Crescom: Crescom is a medical AI company specializing in musculoskeletal analysis solutions. The company develops and provides Onzaram, a pediatric growth management app, and the MediAI series of AI-powered medical imaging analysis solutions. MediAI-BA has received domestic regulatory approval in Korea and has obtained FDA 510(k) clearance in the United States, as well as regulatory approvals in Thailand and Malaysia, providing bone age analysis services to medical institutions worldwide. (www.crescom.ai)

SOURCE Crescom