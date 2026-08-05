CRITEO REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS

Appointed Connor McGogney as Chief Financial Officer, Effective August 10, 2026

Q2 2026 Media Spend of $1.1 Billion

Deployed $30 Million to Repurchase Shares in Q2 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the global commerce intelligence platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2026

2025

YoY Change 2026

2025

YoY Change

(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results



















Revenue $428

$483

(11) % $853

$934

(9) % Gross Profit $222

$259

(14) % $445

$495

(10) % Net Income $12

$23

(49) % $20

$63

(68) % Gross Profit margin 52 %

54 %

(2)ppt 52 %

53 %

(1) ppt Diluted EPS $0.22

$0.39

(44) % $0.37

$1.05

(65) % Cash from operating activities $20

$(1)

NM $69

$61

12 % Cash and cash equivalents $252

$206

23 % $252

$206

23 %





















Non-GAAP Results1



















Contribution ex-TAC $255

$292

(13) % $506

$556

(9) % Adjusted EBITDA $73

$89

(18) % $138

$182

(24) % Adjusted diluted EPS $0.80

$0.92

(13) % $1.53

$2.02

(24) % Free Cash Flow (FCF) $(38)

$(36)

(3) % $(22)

$9

(340) % FCF / Adjusted EBITDA (51) %

(41) %

(10)ppt (16) %

5 %

(21) ppt

"While our second quarter top line performance was disappointing, our long-term strategy remains unchanged," said Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "We remain confident in our Commerce Intelligence strategy and are strengthening execution, diversifying our business and positioning Criteo to help shape the next generation of AI driven commerce."

Operating Highlights

Criteo appointed Connor McGogney as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 10, 2026. He succeeds Sarah Glickman, who has served as Chief Financial Officer for the past six years and will remain as an advisor through the end of September to support a seamless transition.

Criteo's media spend 2 was $4.5 billion in the last 12 months and $1.1 billion in Q2 2026, up 9% year-over-year at constant currency 3 .

was $4.5 billion in the last 12 months and $1.1 billion in Q2 2026, up 9% year-over-year at constant currency . Criteo became OpenAI's first advertising technology partner in March 2026 and now has over 2,000 brands advertising on ChatGPT across seven countries, with additional country launches planned, including Mexico and Brazil. ChatGPT Ads inventory is now available through Criteo's self-service, cross-channel performance platform Criteo GO.

The Company further strengthened its Retail Media footprint with the addition of Loblaw Advance in Canada, Monoprix and Druni in EMEA, and Olive Young and Golf Digest Online in APAC.

Criteo launched sponsored products into AI-powered conversational search with Albertsons, creating new discovery and monetization opportunities.

Criteo was named a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ for Retail Media Network and Monetization Platform, Q2 2026.

The Company deployed $61 million of capital for share repurchases in the first six months of 2026, including $30 million in the second quarter.

Criteo completed its redomiciliation from France to Luxembourg, and its Board of Directors approved the subsequent transfer of legal domicile from Luxembourg to the United States, which is expected to be completed in January 2027, subject to shareholder approval and other customary conditions.

___________________________________________________ 1 Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

2 Media spend is defined as working media spend allocated to Retail Media campaigns and media spend activated on behalf of Performance Media clients.

3 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q2 2026 was $428 million, gross profit was $222 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $255 million. Net income for Q2 2026 was $12 million, representing $0.22 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2026 was $73 million, and adjusted net income was $41 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.80. As reported, revenue for Q2 decreased (11)%, gross profit decreased (14)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (13)%. At constant currency, revenue for Q2 2026 decreased (11)% and Contribution ex-TAC decreased (12)%. Cash flow from operating activities was $20 million in Q2 2026 and Free Cash Flow was $(38) million in Q2 2026. As of June 30, 2026, we had $303 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our updated outlook reflects a more conservative view of our business trends for the remainder of the year. Our strong profitability, cash flow and balance sheet provide the financial flexibility to execute our strategy, maintain disciplined capital allocation and create long term shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue decreased (11)% year-over-year in Q2 2026, or decreased (11)% at constant currency, to $428 million (Q2 2025: $483 million). Gross profit decreased (14)% year-over-year in Q2 2026 to $222 million (Q2 2025: $259 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 52% (Q2 2025: 54%). Contribution ex-TAC in the second quarter decreased (13)% year-over-year, or decreased (12)% at constant currency, to $255 million (Q2 2025: $292 million).

Retail Media revenue decreased (21)%, or (22)% at constant currency, and Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC decreased (21)%, or (22)% at constant currency, reflecting a $21 million headwind from previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, partially offset by strong growth across the broader retail partner base. Excluding this impact, Contribution ex-TAC grew 20% in Q2 across the underlying client base.

Performance Media revenue decreased (10)%, or decreased (9)% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC decreased (10)%, or decreased (10)% at constant currency, reflecting soft performance in Commerce Growth, partially offset by improved year-over-year trends in AdTech Services.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $12 million in Q2 2026 (Q2 2025: net income: $23 million). Net income allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $11 million, or $0.22 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2025: net income allocated to shareholders of $21 million, or $0.39 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $41 million, or $0.80 per share on a diluted basis (Q2 2025: $51 million, or $0.92 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $73 million (Q2 2025: $89 million), reflecting lower Contribution ex-TAC due to softness in Performance Media and the temporary impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients, along with planned growth investments, partially offset by lower than expected bad debt expense and lower than expected employee costs. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 29% (Q2 2025: 31%).

Operating expenses decreased (9)% year-over-year to $207 million (Q2 2025: $228 million), mostly due to rigor on resource allocation, productivity gains, and the non-recurrence of a company-wide event held in the previous year, partially offset by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased (10)% year-over-year to $158 million (Q2 2025: $175 million).

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities was $20 million in Q2 2026 (Q2 2025: $(1) million).

Free Cash Flow was $(38) million in Q2 2026 (Q2 2025: $(36) million). On a trailing 12-month basis, Free Cash Flow was $180 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, were $303 million, a $(86) million decrease compared to December 31, 2025, after spending $61 million on share repurchases in the six months ended June 30, 2026.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $767 million, including $252 million of cash and cash equivalents, $51 million of marketable securities and $464 million available through its revolving credit facility.

2026 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of August 5, 2026. The Company's outlook is based on year-to-date performance and current business trends.

Fiscal year 2026 guidance:

We now expect Contribution ex-TAC to decrease -12% to -10% at constant currency.

We now expect an Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 30% of Contribution ex-TAC.

Third quarter 2026 guidance:

We expect Contribution ex-TAC between $237 million and $241 million, or -15% to -14% year-over-year at constant-currency.

We expect Adjusted EBITDA between $54 million and $58 million.

The Company's third quarter 2026 guidance reflects the temporary impact of previously communicated scope changes with two specific Retail Media clients.

The above guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.86, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 159, a U.S. dollar-British Pound rate of 0.75, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,500 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian Real rate of 5.16.

The above guidance assumes that no acquisitions and dispositions are completed during the third quarter of 2026 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2026.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, pension service costs, certain acquisition costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, other nonrecurring or noncash items impacting net income that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing business performance, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less net acquisition of intangible assets, property, and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate depreciation and amortization, equity related compensation, which includes employee equity awards compensation and director fees for share purchases, employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation, pension service costs, certain restructuring and related costs, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, and other nonrecurring or noncash items. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Contribution ex-TAC margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2026 and the year ending December 31, 2026, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, including our use and expected use of AI; uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory; investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the completed redomiciliation from France to Luxembourg (the "Conversion") and the proposed transfer of our legal domicile from Luxembourg to the United States via the merger of the Company into a newly incorporated and wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary (the "U.S. Merger"), materialize as expected; uncertainty regarding our international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions or policies and related uncertainties (such as the imposition and enforceability of tariffs); the impact of competition or client in-housing; uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith; our ability to obtain and utilize certain data as a result of consumer concerns regarding data collection and sharing, as well as potential limitations in accessing data from third parties; failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth; client flexibility to increase or decrease spend; our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results; changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes in the advertising industry; changes in applicable laws or accounting practices; failure to obtain the required shareholder vote to adopt the proposals needed to complete the U.S. Merger; failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the U.S. Merger; the U.S. Merger not being completed; the impact or outcome of any legal proceedings or regulatory actions that may be instituted against us in connection with the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; failure to maintain the listing of our shares on Nasdaq or failure to list our stock on the New York Stock Exchange following the U.S. Merger or maintain our listing thereafter; inability to take advantage of the potential strategic opportunities provided by, and realize the potential benefits of, the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; the disruption of current plans and operations by the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; the disruption to the Company's relationships, including with employees, landowners, suppliers, lenders, partners, governments and shareholders; the future financial performance of Criteo, including our anticipated growth rate and market opportunity, changes in shareholders' rights as a result of the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; difficulty in adapting to operating under the laws of Luxembourg or the United States; the delay or abandonment of the U.S. Merger; costs or taxes related to the Conversion or the U.S. Merger; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, as amended, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Registration Statement on Form S-4 expected to be filed by a subsidiary of the Company in connection with the U.S. Merger, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, August 5, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

United States: +1 800 836 8184

International: +1 646 357 8785

France 080-094-5120

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers, and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Melanie Dambre, [email protected]

Public Relations

Amanda Echavarri, [email protected]

Financial information to follow

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,236

$ 342,038 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 15.1 million and $ 25.9 million at

June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 455,966

582,102 Income taxes 16,871

14,233 Other taxes 56,767

57,050 Marketable securities - current portion 28,052

23,242 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 63,180

53,210 Total current assets 873,072

1,071,875 Property and equipment, net 168,378

139,330 Intangible assets, net 141,357

151,853 Goodwill 531,794

535,761 Right of use assets - operating leases 134,390

134,205 Marketable securities - noncurrent portion 22,788

23,500 Noncurrent financial assets 8,073

8,314 Deferred tax assets 84,945

90,689 Other noncurrent assets 45,987

45,680 Total noncurrent assets 1,137,712

1,129,332 Total assets $ 2,010,784

$ 2,201,207







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Trade payables $ 457,107

$ 566,046 Contingencies - current portion 11,505

9,229 Income taxes 8,321

27,528 Financial liabilities - current portion 9,645

11,360 Lease liability - operating - current portion 36,414

33,085 Other taxes 12,338

14,713 Employee - related payables 87,998

114,416 Other current liabilities 54,387

68,277 Total current liabilities 677,715

844,654 Deferred tax liabilities 5,131

5,285 Defined benefit plans 6,043

5,707 Lease liability - operating - noncurrent portion 102,128

105,277 Contingencies - noncurrent portion 23,304

22,729 Other noncurrent liabilities 32,332

31,826 Total noncurrent liabilities 168,938

170,824 Total liabilities 846,653

1,015,478







Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, €0.025 par value, 53,728,895 and 55,659,895 shares

authorized and issued, and 48,550,453 and 51,151,866 outstanding at June 30,

2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. 1,815

1,871 Treasury stock, 5,178,442 and 4,508,029 shares at cost as of June 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025, respectively. (108,990)

(120,853) Additional paid-in capital 706,534

706,321 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (80,120)

(68,879) Retained earnings 608,276

630,750 Equity attributable to the shareholders of Criteo S.A. 1,127,515

1,149,210 Noncontrolling interests 36,616

36,519 Total equity 1,164,131

1,185,729 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,010,784

$ 2,201,207

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















Revenue

$ 428,018

$ 482,671

$ 852,657

$ 934,105

















Cost of revenue















Traffic acquisition cost

172,545

190,602

346,816

377,664 Other cost of revenue

33,259

33,551

60,885

60,947

















Gross profit

222,214

258,518

444,956

495,494

















Operating expenses:















Research and development expenses

71,945

79,610

141,628

140,359 Sales and operations expenses

85,539

108,215

183,040

197,104 General and administrative expenses

49,722

40,238

94,880

79,409 Total operating expenses

207,206

228,063

419,548

416,872 Income from operations

15,008

30,455

25,408

78,622 Financial and other income (expense)

319

(1,801)

2,192

501 Income before taxes

15,327

28,654

27,600

79,123 Provision for income taxes

3,576

5,734

7,269

16,192 Net income

$ 11,751

$ 22,920

$ 20,331

$ 62,931

















Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ 11,190

$ 21,250

$ 19,007

$ 59,178 Net income available to noncontrolling interests

$ 561

$ 1,670

$ 1,324

$ 3,753

















Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share

amounts:















Basic

49,664,392

52,986,068

50,007,078

53,480,338 Diluted

50,545,915

55,133,569

50,754,574

56,162,459

















Net income allocated to shareholders per share:















Basic

$ 0.23

$ 0.40

$ 0.38

$ 1.11 Diluted

$ 0.22

$ 0.39

$ 0.37

$ 1.05

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 11,751

$ 22,920

$ 20,331

$ 62,931 Noncash and nonoperating items

25,870

28,238

66,136

70,868 - Amortization and provisions

23,471

36,902

52,040

60,485 - Equity awards compensation expense

16,381

21,128

29,728

36,537 - Loss (gain) on disposal of and impairment of long-lived assets

48

845

(701)

1,392 - Change in uncertain tax positions

95

(289)

522

(289) - Change in deferred taxes

3,293

5,547

5,300

12,435 - Change in income taxes

(17,915)

(39,907)

(21,607)

(44,195) - Other

497

4,012

854

4,503 Changes in assets and liabilities:

(17,322)

(52,555)

(17,961)

(72,855) - Trade receivables

(1,705)

(2,564)

130,281

161,379 - Trade payables

11,890

(28,910)

(100,951)

(203,241) - Other assets

9,186

20,908

(15,329)

12,448 - Other liabilities

(36,229)

(42,783)

(32,401)

(42,928) - Operating lease liabilities and right of use assets

(464)

794

439

(513) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

20,299

(1,397)

68,506

60,944 Cash flows from investing activities















Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment

(58,240)

(35,292)

(91,088)

(52,342) Disposal of intangibles assets, property and equipment

422

410

1,063

369 Purchases of investment securities

—

(5,949)

(17,319)

(17,398) Maturities and sales of investment securities

60

16,644

11,673

27,646 Net cash used in investing activities

(57,758)

(24,187)

(95,671)

(41,725) Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

—

52

—

1,897 Repurchase of treasury stocks

(30,353)

(48,328)

(61,322)

(104,496) Change in other financing activities

(324)

(73)

(640)

(544) Net cash used in financing activities

(30,677)

(48,349)

(61,962)

(103,143) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents

175

(6,214)

(891)

(995) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(67,961)

(80,147)

(90,018)

(84,919) Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

320,302

286,171

342,359

290,943 Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 252,341

$ 206,024

$ 252,341

$ 206,024

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the

consolidated statement of financial position















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 252,236

$ 205,703

$ 252,236

$ 205,703 Restricted cash, included in other current assets

$ 105

$ 321

$ 105

$ 321 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 252,341

$ 206,024

$ 252,341

$ 206,024

















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION















Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (13,868)

$ (40,383)

$ (18,819)

$ (48,241) Cash paid for interest

$ (467)

$ (344)

$ (994)

$ (588) Noncash investing and financing activities















Intangible assets, property and equipment acquired through payables

$ 10,729

$ 4,633

$ 10,729

$ 4,633

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025

















CASH FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 20,299

$ (1,397)

$ 68,506

$ 60,944 Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment

(58,240)

(35,292)

(91,088)

(52,342) Disposal of intangible assets, property and equipment

422

410

1,063

369 FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ (37,519)

$ (36,279)

$ (21,519)

$ 8,971



(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition and disposition of intangible assets, property and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

June 30, 2026

2025

2026 2025













Gross Profit 222,214

258,518

444,956 495,494













Other Cost of Revenue 33,259

33,551

60,885 60,947













Contribution ex-TAC (1) $ 255,473

$ 292,069

$ 505,841 $ 556,441



(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Segment Information (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30, Segment



2025

YoY Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency

(2)

2026

2025

YoY Change

YoY

Change

at

Constant

Currency

(2) Revenue





























Retail Media



$ 60,913

(21) %

(22) %

$ 89,178

$ 120,411

(26) %

(27) % Performance Media



421,758

(10) %

(9) %

763,479

813,694

(6) %

(8) % Total



482,671

(11) %

(11) %

852,657

934,105

(9) %

(10) %































Contribution ex-TAC





























Retail Media



60,009

(21) %

(22) %

87,757

118,799

(26) %

(27) % Performance Media



232,060

(10) %

(10) %

418,084

437,642

(4) %

(6) % Total (1)



$ 292,069

(13) %

(12) %

$ 505,841

$ 556,441

(9) %

(11) %

(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for the definition of the Non-GAAP metric.

(2) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and are computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

YoY Change

2026

2025

YoY Change Net income

$ 11,751

$ 22,920

(49) %

$ 20,331

$ 62,931

(68) % Adjustments:























Financial expense (income)

(319)

1,796

(118) %

(2,192)

(152)

NM Provision for income taxes

3,576

5,734

(38) %

7,269

16,192

(55) % Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

16,626

21,543

(23) %

30,448

37,423

(19) % Pension service costs

196

195

1 %

394

378

4 % Depreciation and amortization expense

31,581

35,764

(12) %

59,948

61,457

(2) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

9,888

556

NM

20,050

2,427

726 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

—

872

(100) %

1,950

872

124 % Total net adjustments

61,548

66,460

(7) %

117,867

118,597

(1) % Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 73,299

$ 89,380

(18) %

$ 138,198

$ 181,528

(24) %

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation.

(2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters. (3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

YoY

Change

2026

2025

YoY

Change Research and Development expenses

$ 71,945

$ 79,610

(10) %

$ 141,628

$ 140,359

1 % Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

6,003

5,398

11 %

10,892

9,732

12 % Depreciation and Amortization expense

21,463

25,739

(17) %

40,602

42,412

(4) % Pension service costs

116

109

6 %

232

210

10 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

380

16

NM

695

89

681 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events

—

872

(100) %

—

872

(100) % Non-GAAP - Research and Development expenses

43,983

47,476

(7) %

89,207

87,044

2 % Sales and Operations expenses

85,539

108,215

(21) %

183,040

197,104

(7) % Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

2,727

7,354

(63) %

5,679

12,775

(56) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

623

3,574

(83) %

2,040

6,913

(70) % Pension service costs

20

24

(17) %

41

48

(15) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

663

(12)

NM

5,202

54

NM Non-GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

81,506

97,275

(16) %

170,078

177,314

(4) % General and Administrative expenses

49,722

40,238

24 %

94,880

79,409

19 % Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

7,896

8,791

(10) %

13,877

14,916

(7) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

329

350

(6) %

709

683

4 % Pension service costs

60

62

(3) %

121

120

1 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

8,845

552

NM

14,153

2,284

520 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

—

—

NM

1,950

—

NM Non-GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

32,592

30,483

7 %

64,070

61,406

4 % Total Operating expenses

207,206

228,063

(9) %

419,548

416,872

1 % Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

16,626

21,543

(23) %

30,448

37,423

(19) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

22,415

29,663

(24) %

43,351

50,008

(13) % Pension service costs

196

195

1 %

394

378

4 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

9,888

556

NM

20,050

2,427

726 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

—

872

(100) %

1,950

872

124 % Total Non-GAAP Operating expenses (3)

158,081

$ 175,234

(10) %

$ 323,355

$ 325,764

(1) %

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation.

(2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters. (3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (Loss)

(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

YoY

Change

2026

2025

YoY

Change

























Net income

$ 11,751

$ 22,920

(49) %

$ 20,331

$ 62,931

(68) % Adjustments:























Equity related compensation, and related social

contribution expenses (1)

16,626

21,543

(23) %

30,448

37,423

(19) % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

6,661

9,637

(31) %

13,296

18,635

(29) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

9,888

556

NM

20,050

2,427

726 % Other noncash or nonrecurring events (2)

—

872

(100) %

1,950

872

124 % Tax impact of the above adjustments (3)

(4,409)

(4,739)

7 %

(8,430)

(8,669)

3 % Total net adjustments

28,766

27,869

3 %

57,314

50,688

13 % Adjusted net income (4)

$ 40,517

$ 50,789

(20) %

$ 77,645

$ 113,619

(32) %

























Weighted average shares outstanding























- Basic

49,664,392

52,986,068





50,007,078

53,480,338



- Diluted

50,545,915

55,133,569





50,754,574

56,162,459





























Adjusted net income per share























- Basic

$ 0.82

$ 0.96

(15) %

$ 1.55

$ 2.12

(27) % - Diluted

$ 0.80

$ 0.92

(13) %

$ 1.53

$ 2.02

(24) %

(1) Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, we are excluding employer social contribution expense related to employee equity award compensation. This recurring payroll cash expense is directly impacted by fluctuations in our stock price and therefore may not be indicative of our core operating performance. Prior period comparative amounts were not material and were not recast to conform to this new presentation. (2) Includes costs related to nonrecurring litigation matters. (3) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates. (4) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation(1) (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

YoY Change

2026

2025

YoY Change

























Gross Profit as reported

$ 222,214

$ 258,518

(14) %

$ 444,956

$ 495,494

(10) %

























Other cost of revenue as reported

33,259

33,551

(1) %

60,885

60,947

— %

























Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)

255,473

292,069

(13) %

505,841

556,441

(9) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other

currencies

1,241

—





(8,233)

—



Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency

256,714

292,069

(12) %

497,608

556,441

(11) %

























Traffic acquisition costs as reported

172,545

190,602

(9) %

346,816

377,664

(8) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other

currencies

744

—





(4,948)

—



Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency

173,289

190,602

(9) %

341,868

377,664

(9) %

























Revenue as reported

428,018

482,671

(11) %

852,657

934,105

(9) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other

currencies

1,985

—





(13,182)

—



Revenue at constant currency

$ 430,003

$ 482,671

(11) %

$ 839,475

$ 934,105

(10) %

(1) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and are computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited)





Six Months Ended



2026

2025 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

51,151,866

54,277,422 Weighted-average effect of changes in shares outstanding during the period

(1,144,788)

(797,084) Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

50,007,078

53,480,338 Dilutive effect of share-based awards - Treasury method

747,496

2,682,121 Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

50,754,574

56,162,459









Shares issued as at June 30, before Treasury stocks

53,728,895

57,854,895 Treasury stocks as of June 30,

(5,178,442)

(5,527,535) Shares outstanding as of June 30, after Treasury stocks

48,550,453

52,327,360

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY Change QoQ Change Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024























Clients (2) % 1 % 16,752 16,528 16,786 16,977 17,142 17,084 17,269 17,162 17,744























Revenue (11) % 1 % 428,018 424,639 541,136 469,660 482,671 451,434 553,035 458,892 471,307 Americas (12) % 11 % 175,983 158,629 241,987 201,978 199,797 192,908 274,620 206,816 212,374 EMEA (8) % (2) % 171,349 175,330 202,901 174,335 185,955 164,861 183,372 161,745 168,496 APAC (17) % (11) % 80,686 90,680 96,248 93,347 96,919 93,665 95,043 90,331 90,437























Revenue (11) % 1 % 428,018 424,639 541,136 469,660 482,671 451,434 553,035 458,892 471,307 Retail Media (21) % 16 % 47,907 41,271 76,347 67,114 60,913 59,498 91,889 60,765 54,777 Performance Media (10) % (1) % 380,111 383,368 464,789 402,546 421,758 391,936 461,146 398,127 416,530























TAC (9) % (1) % 172,545 174,271 211,094 181,526 190,602 187,062 218,636 192,789 204,214 Retail Media (18) % 8 % 739 682 1,727 849 904 708 1,661 1,182 911 Performance Media (9) % (1) % 171,806 173,589 209,367 180,677 189,698 186,354 216,975 191,607 203,303























Contribution ex-TAC (1) (13) % 2 % 255,473 250,368 330,042 288,134 292,069 264,372 334,399 266,103 267,093 Retail Media (21) % 16 % 47,168 40,589 74,620 66,265 60,009 58,790 90,228 59,583 53,866 Performance Media (10) % (1) % 208,305 209,779 255,422 221,869 232,060 205,582 244,171 206,520 213,227























Cash flow from (used for)

operating activities NM (58) % 20,299 48,207 160,688 89,600 (1,397) 62,341 169,454 57,503 17,187























Capital expenditures 66 % 80 % 57,818 32,207 26,495 22,258 34,882 17,091 23,394 18,899 21,119























Net cash position 22 % (21) % 252,341 320,302 342,359 255,335 206,024 286,171 290,943 283,990 291,698























Headcount (2) % — % 3,543 3,553 3,649 3,650 3,621 3,533 3,507 3,504 3,498























Days Sales Outstanding

(days - end of month) (7) days (2) days 58 60 57 64 65 68 62 65 64

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

SOURCE Criteo Corp