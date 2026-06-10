Critical New Power Line Boosts New Mexico's Grid Reliability, Economic Growth and Access to Affordable Energy

NextEra Energy Transmission's newest transmission line in New Mexico is projected to reduce residential electric bills by approximately $13 a month

HOBBS, N.M., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority today announced the energization of a 137-mile, 345-kilovolt transmission line in New Mexico that will strengthen grid reliability and help power homes, businesses and industries across the region.

Why it matters: Delivered ahead of schedule, the Crossroads-Hobbs-Roadrunner Transmission Line connects substations across Roosevelt and Lea counties to meet rising electricity demand, increase access to low-cost energy and support local economic growth. The line is projected to reduce the typical residential electric bill in the area by about $13 per month.

Track record of success: It is the third consecutive transmission project NextEra Energy Transmission has completed on time and on budget for the Southwest Power Pool grid. This is the second of three transmission projects the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority has facilitated for New Mexico's electric grid since 2021.

A word from Matt Valle, president of NextEra Energy Transmission: "At a time when America needs more electricity, needs it affordably, and needs it now, this project shows what's possible when transmission developers, strong collaboration, community engagement and disciplined execution come together. This is speed-to-power at its finest and the kind of infrastructure that will power communities well into the future."

A word from New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham: "The Crossroads project demonstrates New Mexico's leadership in building the infrastructure that drives economic development and affordability for everyday New Mexicans. Together, we are building energy, transmission and jobs that will power our workforce and economy, reliably and affordably, for generations to come."

A word from New Mexico State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard: "The Crossroads project is a great example of the power of collaboration. Working with NextEra and nonprofit partners, we are conserving a 40 square-mile habitat for the lesser prairie chicken while delivering much-needed electricity to keep the lights on in southern New Mexico. These efforts will ensure we are meeting the dual mandate of the land office pairing protections for the species with historic renewable revenue for New Mexico's school kids. This is a win-win for everybody and will only add to the unprecedented $15 billion the State Land Office has earned for public education during my time in office."

A word from Lynn Mostoller, Executive Director of the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority: "RETA was founded to spur economic development in New Mexico by unlocking the renewable energy potential of New Mexico through transmission. There is no better example than the Crossroads project. We are proud to have co-developed this project and commend NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest for the remarkable accomplishment of building Crossroads from concept to completion in five years."

Collaboration delivers conservation results: The collaborative work of this project also resulted in approximately 40 square miles set aside for lesser prairie chicken habitat preservation in New Mexico.

About NextEra Energy Transmission

NextEra Energy Transmission, LLC, one of North America's leading competitive transmission companies. NextEra Energy Transmission has more than 3,200 miles of transmission lines in development and operation in 19 states and Canada and a strong track record of delivering complex projects that benefit communities, NextEra Energy Transmission is a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), the largest electric power and energy infrastructure company in North America and a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. For more information about NextEra Energy Transmission, please visit https://www.nexteraenergytransmission.com/.

About RETA

RETA's role is to encourage and facilitate the development of new transmission and storage infrastructure needed to enable critical development of New Mexico's extensive renewable energy resources. RETA is committed to working with developers, utilities, state/local officials, tribes, military installations and the public to achieve a brighter future with renewable energy. For more information, visit https://nmreta.com.

SOURCE NextEra Energy Transmission; New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority