Crocs Introduces Niles: New Mascot Launches a Bold New Era of Character-Driven Storytelling

Today's introduction was made following a series of playful "Easter eggs" that have appeared within varying brand assets over the last month leading up to this launch. From a three-foot egg lingering in the background of TikTok Shop livestreams and hiding across online platform logos – these moments culminated with a 24-hour countdown to Niles' live hatching on Crocs' social media channels, at which point a new mascot was born.

Standing 6'0" tall, Niles may be making his first appearance in this life-sized, huggable form, but he's been a visible piece of the Crocs brand since the very beginning. As a footwear company founded on an iconic, crocodile snout-shaped design of the original Classic Clog, the character, itself, comes to life from the crocodile silhouette that has been featured on the side of the brand's famed footwear since its first pair of shoes sold in 2002. Niles brings a beloved piece of the brand's heritage to life as a character that fans can follow, connect with, and grow alongside.

"Niles has been hiding in plain sight for nearly 25 years. After all that time, we figured he deserved a promotion from rivet to real life," said Terence Reilly, Chief Brand Officer at Crocs, Inc. "He's funny, optimistic, and always up for an adventure, giving us a new platform to tell stories that bring people into the Crocs universe in ways a product launch simply can't."

As Crocs approaches its 25th anniversary in 2027, Niles arrives at a moment when consumers are seeking out brands that are engaging them as cultural participants, not just product or service providers. For Crocs, Niles represents a long-term strategy in storytelling meant to deepen the emotional connection with consumers in ways that extend beyond any single product launch, campaign or collaboration. Niles is more than a mascot – he is a character with his own personality, voice, perspective and ambitions.

"Niles represents a long-term investment in scalable intellectual property that can grow alongside our brand and community," said Carly Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at Crocs. "By bringing a beloved piece of our heritage to life, we're creating new opportunities to build emotional connections with consumers while establishing a platform that can evolve across content, experiences, entertainment and future brand extensions for years to come."

Niles initially comes to life through social-first formats, including episodic micro-series content, social storytelling and real-world appearances. A key part of the launch is an original micro-series filmed at Crocs headquarters alongside real employees, introducing audiences to Niles as he navigates office life through his uniquely Crocs perspective. Rather than developing him as a traditional mascot, Crocs approached Niles like a sitcom character – with his own personality, interests, flaws and ambitions. Launching weekly on Crocs' social platforms following Niles' "hatching," the episodes are designed to work both as standalone moments and as part of a broader narrative, giving audiences multiple entry points into his world while creating a foundation for the character to grow and evolve over time.

Niles is designed to be a living character, one who can grow, develop relationships and evolve over time through social content, fan engagement, and in-person events and experiences. Rather than a one-time campaign asset, he will become an enduring part of the Crocs universe, and serve as a constant reminder of the optimism, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression that made consumers fall in love with Crocs in the first place.

To join in on the fun, fans can follow Niles' journey on Instagram and TikTok at @NilestheCroc and LinkedIn.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 85 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com . Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

PR Contact:

Jessica Mruzik, Crocs

[email protected]

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.